Rutgers Launches Online Master’s in Human Resource Management Program

William G. Castellano, Chair of the Department of Human Resource Management at Rutgers SMLR, on the benefits of earning a Master's in Human Resource Management (MHRM).

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR) today announced the launch of an Online Professional Master’s in Human Resource Management (MHRM) program for human resource (HR) professionals, managers, and supervisors with 4 or more years of experience who want to advance their careers to senior HR or management positions.

The program offers in-depth human resource management knowledge and skills that will distinguish participants from their peers and enable them to communicate effectively with other executives. Graduates of the Rutgers MHRM program are HR subject-matter experts with high ability to connect and apply the HR function and its practices to organizational strategy within their organizations.

Adrienne Eaton, the Dean at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said, “Rutgers has one of the top HR departments in the world. Our faculty combine hands-on corporate experience and scholarly eminence, producing some of the most frequently cited research studies in the field. The courses that comprise the online MHRM program are designed and delivered by our core Rutgers Human Resource Management Department faculty, providing students in the program with up-to-date high-quality course content and the ability to network with top professors.”

William G. Castellano, Chair of the Department of Human Resource Management at Rutgers SMLR, added, “The online MHRM courses are designed by Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations core faculty who are leading scholars and subject-matter-experts in the course topics they teach. The comprehensive program curriculum has been developed to ensure excellence in instructional design and consists of eight required core HR courses, a capstone project, and three electives.”

Other key features of SMLR’s new online graduate program include:

Fully Online: The program is delivered 100% online and is suitable for working professionals enrolling in the program part-time as well as those who wish to pursue the degree as a full-time student. The program offers convenient access to attain a highly regarded advanced graduate degree with flexibility in location and timing.

No GRE or GMAT Required: The program is designed for experienced professionals with 4+ years of experience in HR or management roles. GRE/GMAT scores are waived as a requirement due to the experience level of the students in the program.

Flexible Completion Time: The Rutgers online Professional MHRM program can be completed by a full-time student in as few as 18 months. There is no minimum course load per semester for part-time students. The program offers enrollment in the Fall, Spring and Summer terms, offering flexibility in course scheduling for all students.

Top Ranked University and Human Resources Department: Rutgers University ranks #17 in the nation for public national universities, and #56 in the nation among all national universities according to U.S. News & World Report: America's Best Colleges, and the #1 public university in the northeast by U.S. News & World Report. Rutgers ranks #41 among top global universities according to the Center for World University Rankings. The Rutgers Human Resource Management department faculty is nationally and internationally renowned for both for their cutting-edge research, which is among the world’s most cited in the field of HRM, and for their high-quality teaching. Students of the Rutgers MHRM program earn a graduate degree that is highly regarded in the HR field.

