Company Profile for Airship

Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform

--()--Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, orchestrated messages on any channel.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform or read our blog at www.airship.com.

Company:  

Airship

 
Headquarters Address: 1225 West Burnside Street
Ste. 401
Portland, OR 97209
 
Main Telephone: +1 (855) 385-3155
 
Website:

www.airship.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives:

CEO and president: Brett Caine

CFO: Scott Allen

SVP of Technology: Mike Herrick

 
Public Relations
Contact: Corey Gault
Phone:

+1 503-206-9164

Email:

corey@airship.com

 
Public Relations
Contact:

Nicolas Vitre

Phone:

+33 1 44 56 88 21

Email:

nicolas.vitre@airship.com