The Crowd, a New Mobile Platform For University Students, Faculty, and Staff to Pitch Promising New Business Ideas Directly To Investors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Crowd – The first mobile app that enables students, faculty, and staff from universities to pitch promising new business ideas directly to investors around the world. History has shown us that there are lots of great new business ideas at universities, but investors cannot afford to spend time on campuses hoping to stumble upon the next business legend of our time. Likewise, it has traditionally been difficult for students, faculty, and staff to get in front of the “right” investors to pitch their ideas. The Crowd bridges these gaps by allowing investors to quickly find new ideas they are interested in, and likewise, entrepreneurs get the opportunity to be in front of investors they didn’t have access to before and achieve better deals.

The Crowd’s platform enables investors to set their selection criteria for any type of idea in which they are interested. They then review the resulting set of 60-second pitch videos, and then swipe right on a pitch video they’d like to know more about. After swiping right, investors can contact entrepreneurs directly, or even offer to invest in entrepreneurs. An investor can also swipe left to pass onto the next idea.

Bob Hellman, Former President, Stanford DAPER Investment Fund, Palo Alto, California states: "The Crowd slashes the time and cost of finding amazing new business ideas, and for people with great ideas but previously without access to resources, they are now allowed into the game. I, and other like-minded investors, will be looking for the best new ideas coming out of The Crowd. A new paradigm has arrived."

Bill Johnson, Former Global Deputy and Americas Head of Asset Management at Credit Suisse "The Crowd levels the playing field so that everyone on earth has equal access to a global network of investors. It’s no longer about who you know; now it’s only about the quality of your thinking, and your ability to perform. Step onstage and show the world what you have to offer, everyone is waiting to meet you.”

University students, faculty, and staff can create their profile in a few minutes:

Visit www.thecrowd.net and register for free.

Record a 60 second pitch video for potential investors.

Upload your pitch video, and complete your profile with information that will allow investors who have an interest in these areas to find.

Watch your inbox for investor messages and share your pitch video all over the world with the “share” function on the App.

The Crowd is built around five core pillars:

Impartial: The Crowd is all about the quality of your ideas and your ability to execute, regardless of your connections, background or location.

Accessible: You don’t need to “know the right people” anymore. Whether you are looking to invest, or looking to create, anyone can find what they are looking for on The Crowd.

Efficient: The Crowd offers a platform without gatekeepers. New ideas are sent straight to the people with an interest in seeing them and the resources to support them. Investors will decide if a new idea is a hit, or needs more polishing.

Valuable: Ideas are the most renewable natural resource on earth. The Crowd is the best way for entrepreneurs to attain resources via our specialized investor networks.

Targeted: The Crowd’s filter system provides an equal platform for all people. Great ideas can come from any race, religion, age, gender, orientation, educational level, or geography.

Welcome to The Crowd: The Marketplace for Ideas.

Please visit our website, upload your video and pitch your idea today: www.thecrowd.net