Kensington’s SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station Hits Shelves with Rave Reviews/Awards

Kensington's new docking station offers the ultimate desktop experience for users of the Surface Pro.

Kensington's new docking station offers the ultimate desktop experience for users of the Surface Pro.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station (K62917, SRP $399.99) is now available for purchase, and has received the coveted 5-star “The Best” award from Windows Central, identifying it as “the absolute best of the best.”

Hailed by Windows Central as “a stunning achievement in functional design,” the patent-pending SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station was developed in collaboration with Microsoft, built on Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology, and designed to deliver the ultimate docking solution.

The SD7000 combines connectivity, performance, and design for a seamless, unparalleled desktop, dock, and charge experience that looks as good as it functions. It enables users to expand their desktop setup to include two 4K external monitors (up to 30Hz), a wired network connection, connections for favorite USB accessories, and a two-position hinge that allows the Surface Pro to be comfortably positioned upright in desktop mode or down in studio mode.

The optional Lock Module for the SD7000 Surface Pro Docking Station (K62918, SRP $49.99) secures the Surface Pro and docking station when docked to deter theft.

For more information about Windows Central’s award, visit windowscentral.com/awards.

Resources

Digital images: https://www.flickr.com/gp/48490242@N04/R3PSW4

Video: https://youtu.be/IEbsVRlWurc

Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-6UVl-DQKA

Tweet: Now available: The ultimate docking solution for @microsoft Surface Pro! Award-winning connectivity, performance, and design turns Surface Pro into a Mini Surface Studio #SurfacePro #DockingStation

Follow Kensington on:

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington products empower people to dynamically interact with content, creating a better working experience for productive performance. In both office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being. Our core competencies in engineering, industrial design, product quality and responsive customer support make Kensington The Professionals’ Choice™.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington operates as the technology division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded business, academic and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

©2019 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.