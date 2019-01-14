NeurologyLive ™ Launches Peer Exchange ‘Chronic Migraine: New Paradigms in Management’

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeurologyLive™, a digital and print media enterprise platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases direct access to expert practice-changing news and insights in neurology, presents its most recent Peer Exchange panel discussion titled “Chronic Migraine: New Paradigms in Management.” The video series welcomes several experts in headache medicine who provide peer-to-peer dialogue, authoritative insights, opinions and perspectives on important issues facing today’s health care professionals treating chronic migraine.

“We are so thrilled to launch this cutting edge chronic migraine video series to healthcare professionals treating neurological diseases,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of NeurologyLive™. “This exchange was designed to bring together experts in the field of headache medicine to discuss the use of new and exciting therapeutic options, review the latest clinical trials and provide neurology professionals with a perspective on how some of the recent data applies to their everyday clinical practice.”

This NeurologyLiveTM Peer Exchange discussion features Stephen D. Silberstein, M.D., professor of neurology, director, Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University, as the moderator; and Peter Goadsby, M.D., M.B.B.S., Ph.D., DS.c, professor of neurology, University of California San Francisco and King’s College, London, director of the NIHR/Wellcome Trust Clinical Research Facility, King’s College Hospital; and Stewart Tepper, M.D., director, Dartmouth Headache Clinic, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, professor of neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College; and Jessica Ailani, M.D., director, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Headache Center, associate professor of neurology, Georgetown University; and David Dodick, M.D., M.S., professor of neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Scottsdale, Arizona, director, Concussion and Headache Program, Mayo Clinic, who provided an overview of the latest clinical trials and practical perspective on how the recent data applies to everyday clinical practice.

Chronic migraines are a neurological disease associated with extensive disability and poor quality of life. Successful treatment often requires a multifaceted approach. In the first segment of the series, this Peer Exchange provides an in-depth look at what is known in the biology of migraine. Panelists explored the part played by genetics, migraine-associated conditions, as well as the differentiating facets of migraine with and without aura, the role of the trigeminal nerve plays and a look into vascular theory.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

