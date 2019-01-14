Ameriprise Financial Launches New Ads Showcasing the Brilliant Experience It Delivers to Clients

Ameriprise Financial debuts new ads showcasing the brilliant experience the firm and its advisors deliver to clients.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is ushering in 2019 with new advertisements that bring to life the personalized experience the firm and its approximately 10,000 financial advisors deliver to clients. The latest round of ads introduces the next chapter of the firm’s successful Be Brilliant® brand platform, which has evolved to appeal to the needs of a multigenerational audience. Launched in 2015, Be Brilliant® focuses on how Ameriprise helps clients achieve moments of brilliance in their everyday lives and retirement. The new iteration of the brand platform includes two, 30-second television spots that underscore the firm’s commitment to providing one-to-one advisor-client relationships, personalized advice, and solutions to help clients feel confident, connected and in control of their financial lives.

The new TV spots provide a snapshot of what investors can expect from working with Ameriprise:

In “ Choices ,” investors across different life stages answer the question, “What’s important to you?” Each investor also discusses why they chose Ameriprise, sharing reasons such as the firm “cares about my personal goals,” “gives comprehensive advice,” and “helps us feel confident.”

In "Familiar Face," Ameriprise asks investors, " How well does your financial advisor know you?" The spot emphasizes the strength of the Ameriprise advisor-client relationship, which is built on advisors caring about what's important to clients, personalized advice based on clients' goals, and trust. The spot ends by Ameriprise asserting, " To us, you are more than just another face in the crowd."

Both spots highlight that Ameriprise was named #1 Most Trusted Investment Firm in the 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings1.

“ Our latest ads bring Be Brilliant® to life more boldly by showcasing the powerful experience Ameriprise delivers to clients,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise. “ Individuals in our target market have told us they want to work with advisors who truly understand their financial situations and priorities – and who will be there to guide them each step of the way as they work toward their goals. This is exactly what we do as a company and why millions of investors turn to us for financial advice. We’re excited to convey the essence of this powerful experience in our new ads.”

“Choices” and “Familiar Face” debut January 14 and will run during broadcast news programming including CBS Sunday Morning, NBC’s Nightly News and Meet the Press. They will also air on cable news, entertainment and sports properties including ESPN, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, History, AMC, HGTV and National Geographic. A third new spot will join the lineup in September.

The new television spots are part of a fully-integrated, multichannel Be Brilliant® brand platform, which also includes online advertising, social media creative and customizable content available for Ameriprise advisors to use in their local markets. Since its launch four years ago, Be Brilliant® continues to evolve. Each iteration of the brand platform is grounded in in-depth research that the firm conducts to stay attuned to the financial needs of investors through all of life’s events, with specific emphasis on those in their early 40s through retirement. As part of its 2019 brand evolution, Ameriprise has also updated its visual identity, with a refined color palette, new visual elements and more modern photography.

McCann of Detroit developed the creative for the campaign and Initiative served as the media buying agency for Ameriprise.

The new spots and other creative can be viewed at www.ameriprise.com/bebrilliant, and the Ameriprise YouTube channel.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

1 Ameriprise Financial was rated #1 in the investment industry for trust in the 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings. The Temkin Trust Ratings (TTR) is based on responses to a consumer survey as part of the 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings. See www.temkinratings.com for more.