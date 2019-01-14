Separating the Men from the Boys: Gillette® Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine What It Means to Be Their Best

Thirty years after first introducing the tagline "The Best A Man Can Get," Gillette is taking a fresh look at what it means for men to be at their "best." (Graphic: Gillette)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thirty years after first introducing the tagline “The Best A Man Can Get,” Gillette (NYSE: PG) is taking a fresh look at what it means to be “the best” and how we continue to portray those ideals in a modern way. Because in a world where the actions of the few can taint the reputation of the many, we know there’s work to be done – together.

“Gillette believes in the best in men,” said Gary Coombe, president, P&G Global Grooming. “By holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can help create positive change that will matter for years to come.”

Today, Gillette is introducing a new marketing campaign and charitable program dedicated to celebrating the stories of men making a positive impact, and to inspire others in the process. The program-leading short film, entitled We Believe, begins with a compilation of actions commonly associated with “toxic masculinity.” More importantly, it then showcases examples of how men can take actions large and small to create meaningful change for themselves, their loved ones, their peers and set the right example for the next generation of men. Because it’s only by challenging ourselves to do more that we get closer to our best.

In addition to debuting the short film, Gillette is taking action by committing to donating $1 million per year for the next three years to non-profit organizations executing programs in the United States designed to help men of all ages achieve their personal “best.” Through this commitment, we want to both deliver and inspire more:

RESPECT – Demonstrating respect and fostering inclusivity for all, including genders, races, religions and orientations.

ACCOUNTABILITY – Ending phrases like “Boys Will Be Boys” and eliminating the justification of bad behavior.

ROLE MODELING - Inspiring men to help create a new standard for boys to admire. We want boys to see and admire traits like honesty, integrity, hard work, empathy and respect – words that people across the U.S. use when describing what a great man looks like.

“In our last decade of work on the theory of masculinity in modern America, we’ve sought to understand both the internal and external forces that shape men’s attitudes, beliefs and actions,” said Drs. William Seymour, Ramel Smith, and Hector Torres of the Building a Better Man Project. “We’re honored to partner with Gillette as they seek to champion causes that can make a positive impact on men and boys.”

Our first partner in this effort is The Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Positive experiences at Boys & Girls Clubs provide young men with the important social and emotional skills they need to communicate effectively, to work with others, and develop coping mechanisms in order to face challenging situations. These skills are critical in everyday life and to the success of young people. With more than 4,300 Clubs across the country, Boys & Girls Clubs’ singular mission is to ensure that youth in America have the opportunities that set them up for success so that they graduate on-time with a plan for their futures, where they live healthy lifestyles and give back to their communities.

“As the world’s largest marketer to men, we knew that joining the dialogue on ‘Modern Manhood’ would mean changing how we think about and portray men at every turn,” said Gary Coombe, president, P&G Global Grooming. “As a starting point, and effective immediately, Gillette will review all public-facing content against a set of defined standards meant to ensure we fully reflect the ideals of Respect, Accountability and Role Modeling in the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and more. For us, the decision to publicly assert our beliefs while celebrating men who are doing things right was an easy choice that makes a difference.”

WHAT DOES THE BEST LOOK LIKE

In preparation for this initiative, Gillette conducted a national study* of U.S. men and women to understand how they would define the attributes of a man “at his best.” The results emphasize the outsized importance of “soft” skills in today’s modern man – and most particularly the application of those skills to the role of fatherhood.

The four traits that define a “great man” for the majority of respondents, regardless of gender, are: Honesty (64%) Moral integrity (51%), Hard-working (43%), Respectful to others (41%).

Men and women universally agree that being a good father is one of the most important things a great man does (95%). Other positive actions for “great men” include: Setting a good example for others (96% agree), Stepping in and taking action when he sees someone in need (95% find this important).



As Gillette and our partners work together in the development of national programs that will inspire positive actions in men everywhere, we encourage you to visit to TheBestMenCanBe.org and @Gillette social channels for information on getting involved, and to share your stories. Because in taking actions both big and small together, we can collectively live up to what it really means to be The Best A Man Can Get.

* Methodology:

Ketchum Global Research & Analytics (KGRA) designed and analyzed an online survey of men and women, ages 18 and over, in the United States (1,188 respondents total). The survey was conducted with a margin of error of +/- 3.07 at the national level with a 95% confidence level.

