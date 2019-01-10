Iraq War Veteran Pledges to Hire Government Employees, Veterans Affected by Shutdown

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Marines Moving, a Veteran-Owned Moving Company with locations in the DC Metro area and Miami Metro area, pledges to accelerate the hiring of Government employees and Veterans affected by the government shutdown that began on December, 22, 2018.

In business for ten years, Two Marines Moving has employed thousands of Veterans and service members who are attracted to the company’s flexible work schedule, transitional employment opportunities, and culture that is dedicated to supporting America’s Veterans, service members, and their families.

Two Marines Moving has also been impacted by the shutdown with a 10% decrease in client move requests in the DC Metro Area. However, the team at Two Marines Moving is dedicated to supporting those who have been furloughed and encourage those affected to contact the company today and visit www.twomarinesmoving.com.

According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), there are roughly 635,000 Veterans employed by the Federal Government, which is roughly one-third (31.1 percent) of the U.S. Federal workforce.

Iraq War Veteran Nick Baucom, Founder and CEO of Two Marines Moving, “This isn’t the company’s first time going through a government shutdown. We have experienced a shutdown with a Democratic President and Republican House and now we are going through it with a Republican President and Democratic House. The difference now is that President Trump stated that the shutdown could last ‘months to years’ and we aren’t seeing any interest in working towards a common goal.

Washington has a tendency to forget how their lack of action impacts the rest of us. I am making it my personal mission and the mission of Two Marines Moving to offer temporary and long-term career opportunities to government employees and Veterans affected by President Trump’s shutdown. Although I may no longer be on Active Duty, my company and I continue to serve our country every day. “

The Operations and Recruiting Teams at Two Marines Moving are standing by ready to hire those who are looking to bring more certainty to their income during the uncertain times of a seemingly never-ending government shutdown. The company has open positions for movers, drivers, CDL holders, and dispatchers.

Two Marines Moving (TMM), is a moving company that offers local and long-distance moving, residential and commercial moving services, and valet storage. TMM almost exclusively hires service members, Veterans, First Responders, and Military Dependents. TMM plays an active role in civilian and military communities and was recognized by the United States Department of Labor as a HIRE VETS Medallion Award Winner. TMM has also been recognized by the following organizations; US Chamber of Commerce, the White House, the Pentagon, US Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs, Fannie Mae, Google, ABC, NBC, CNBC, the Washington Post, Angie's List, and many more.