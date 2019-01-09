Broken Sound Club Unveils Plans for Bold $30 Million Transformation

THE THIRSTY PALM The Thirsty Palm will provide a variety of indoor and outdoor patio seating options and a “small plates” menu making it the perfect spot for an after-golf gathering, pre-dinner cocktails and hors d’oeuvres or lite bites before or after the theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

While celebrating its tradition of Mizner-inspired architecture, the Broken Sound Club's bold $30 million clubhouse reimagination boasts sophistication ‘inside and out’. With newly designed furniture and finishes, the new amenities elicit an exciting and fresh vibe. More casual, alfresco and fine dining options with varied menus and flexible hours and expansion of member amenities enhance the distinctive Broken Sound Club member experience of “enjoying a life well lived and a game well played.”

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furthering Broken Sound Club’s mission as a premier, forward-thinking community in South Florida, the 5-Star Platinum Club has unveiled plans for a $30 million transformation of its clubhouse and expansion of member amenities. With more dining options, increased capacity for its growing membership and “a lot more sizzle” planned for the “club destination of choice,” the enhanced vibrancy and amenities encourage members to “live young” through every stage of their lives. The clubhouse reimagination is designed by the nationally acclaimed architecture and interior design firm, Peacock + Lewis, with anticipated completion by late 2020.

According to BSC Chief Operating Officer/General Manager John Crean, the new clubhouse plans reflect and enhance the distinctive Broken Sound Club member experience of “enjoying a life well lived and a game well played.” Set amidst 27 intimate residential villages and one of BSC’s two award-winning Audubon Sanctuary Certified golf courses – this transformation offers a varied choice of dining, entertainment and shopping amenities, expanded card rooms, breathtaking views and a contemporary look and feel.

President of the BSC Board of Governors Eric Bershad added that “With this exciting reimagination coupled with our special ‘home builders’ program for prospective buyers and flexible membership plans, it is an ideal time to call Broken Sound Club ‘home’.”

AN EXCITING, ELEGANT ARRIVAL

The lushly landscaped arrival drive will lead to a grand motor court with a sculptural fountain. A glass-covered porte-cochere will provide a large, covered gathering space for drop off and pick up with the remodeled clubhouse as a dramatic backdrop. A sky-lit loggia leads to a new two-story arrival pavilion for meeting and greeting members, family and friends. Surrounded by glass walls with views to the surrounding gardens, fountains and signature palms, the area will feature elegant soft seating.

The remodeled entry to the clubhouse will provide an unobstructed vista down a main gallery to the landscaped backyard patio. The gallery includes a new concierge station and access to dining venues and the women’s card room. Soft seating grouping provides additional gathering areas before entering the new food and beverage venues.

MEMBERS CHOICE DINING:

INDOOR, ALFRESCO, ROOFTOP, CASUAL, ELEGANT, FLEXIBLE

The clubhouse will provide more indoor and outdoor food and beverage venues where members and their guests can enjoy relaxing after-golf experiences at the patio level or in the rooftop bar over the dining room.

Raising the Roof

Taking advantage of elevated views of the golf course, the clubhouse will feature a rooftop bar (accessible by glass elevator) that offers a unique perspective of the final golf hole and water feature around the island green.

Taking advantage of elevated views of the golf course, the clubhouse will feature a rooftop bar (accessible by glass elevator) that offers a unique perspective of the final golf hole and water feature around the island green.

The new Grill Room Atrium Bar with panoramic views of golf by day becomes an illuminated sculptural feature on the back patio in the evening.

The new Grill Room Atrium Bar with panoramic views of golf by day becomes an illuminated sculptural feature on the back patio in the evening.

A Sports Bar will provide a casually elegant environment for daily indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the island green and #18 fairway. A central gathering bar with a wall of 16 televisions promotes great after-sports camaraderie with a variety of family-friendly food and beverage options.

New Main Dining Room: Great for Star-Gazing, Offers Private Dining

Seating up to 350, the dining room provides an elegant Epicurean experience. The exterior retractable floor-to-ceiling glass wall opens to a landscaped outdoor patio for an elegant al fresco experience. An illuminated wall of temperature-controlled wine provides a decorative separation from two private dining rooms.

Seating up to 350, the dining room provides an elegant Epicurean experience. The exterior retractable floor-to-ceiling glass wall opens to a landscaped outdoor patio for an elegant al fresco experience. An illuminated wall of temperature-controlled wine provides a decorative separation from two private dining rooms. "Together" Is the Charm

The dining venues are designed to allow the main dining room and sports bar to combine for large group entertainment events and functions.

"Small Plates" Rate

The Thirsty Palm, a “small plates” restaurant and bar, will be serving inside and outdoors. Its outdoor terrace is covered with a modulating louvered trellis system provides sunlight during the day and views of the starlit sky at night.

ENHANCED AMENITIES

Ladies Card Room: Takes on a New Wing

A new wing of the clubhouse will expand the Ladies Card Room by 2,300 square feet, providing an inviting contemporary atmosphere for women to gather for a variety of card and board games.

Men's Card Room: The Ultimate "Man Cave"

A greatly expanded men’s card/game room and remodeled men’s locker room, nearly doubling its current capacity, will separate the loud and quiet activities from each other.

Golf Pro Shop Expands

A boutique shopping experience for golf equipment, apparel and gifts will be created at the new Club Logo/Retail shop that leads to the remodeled locker rooms.

For the Youngest Set: A New Playground

Building on its success in attracting younger members into the community, a new dry playground will be located behind the poolside bistro with expanded and shaded amenities for the enjoyment of the youngest members of Broken Sound.

Broken Sound Club is located at 2401 Willow Springs Drive, Boca Raton, Fla. For information on renovations and membership and to schedule a personal tour, contact BSC Director of Membership Lisa Fuller at lfuller@brokensoundclub.org or 561-241-6820.

About Broken Sound Club: Whatever one’s passion or interest…their active enviable home life, business life, sporting life, and social life complement each other perfectly at BSC. Known for its signature blend of warmth, elegance and genuine hospitality, this award-winning private gated golf and country club community offers a choice of 27 lushly landscaped intimate residential villages, each with its own character. Its 1,600 homes, ranging from $250,000 – $3 million, are all just minutes away from its main clubhouse with indoor/outdoor dining, two signature golf courses, a two-acre $6 million poolscape with bistro, a $7 million 35,000-square-foot spa and fitness center and 23 tennis courts. Close to two international airports and private Boca Raton Executive Airport, BSC is a few miles from pristine beaches, Boca’s burgeoning Class A office parks, a vibrant Downtown, A-rated public and award-winning private schools, two universities, FAU Stadium, world-class shopping, dining, culture, recreation and nightlife.