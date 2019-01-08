KeySports Management Signs Multi-Year Deal with STATS to Receive Advanced Data for European Football

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced a multi-year agreement with KeySports Management to provide advanced football analytics through STATS Tier 6+ data.

The partnership, which was recently highlighted in a video, connects STATS with KeySports, a full-service management company representing some of the top athletes in UK and European football. By using STATS Tier 6+ data, KeySports gets access to the highest detail of football event data to analyse current and rising talent, support clients in contract negotiations, and promote player’s individual brands through social engagement. STATS Tier 6+ data reports 2,700 events per match, surpassing competitors by hundreds of events over the course of 90 minutes.

“KeySports is one of the industry’s most innovative management agencies,” said Greg Valiquette, Vice President of International Sales at STATS. “They’re leading the way into a new era of player management in which data analysis is paramount, and we’re thrilled to be supporting them. Our Tier 6+ data provides the greatest depth of coverage, giving KeySports an important resource when analysing and evaluating talent.”

KeySports’ representation spans the major European leagues and some of the biggest names in European football such as Jamie Vardy, Nathan Ake, Theo Walcott, Jeroen Zoet and Joe Gomez.

Steve Denos, Managing Director of KeySports commented on the partnership saying, “It’s an area of the industry that is becoming more and more important, and having identified this we are really pleased to partner with STATS. We feel it will be a great tool to help further provide an exceptional service to our clients.”

Data Analyst Adam Bell agreed, “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to add another dimension to KeySports using STATS data. This depth of data we now have available will allow us to explore a wide range of areas from identifying top talent quickly to driving conversation on social media through data-centric posts.”

