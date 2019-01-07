CES 2019: Ring Reimagines Home Security (Again), Launches Door View Cam, A New Video Doorbell Designed to Make Your Door Viewer Smart

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ring, whose mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today announced its fifth video doorbell, Ring Door View Cam, at CES 2019. Ring Door View Cam is a wire-free video doorbell that transforms a door viewer into a smart security device. It is easily installed in place of the existing door viewer or peephole and does not require drilling or permanent modifications to your home or door. To install, simply remove the existing door viewer, install the Door View Cam in its place on each side of the door, pop in the rechargeable battery and removable faceplate, and you will have transformed your old door viewer into a smart security camera. Ring Door View Cam will feature motion detection, two-way talk, 1080p HD video, a removable, rechargeable battery, door activity detection, and night vision, making it perfect for any home with a door viewer - especially apartments and rentals.

Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor, said: “As we continue on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, we want everyone with a front door to have the ability to protect their property and prevent crime from taking place. We’ve heard from countless customers over the years who want to secure their front door with a Ring Doorbell but are not able to install one of our existing doorbells. With the addition of Door View Cam, we are unlocking peace of mind for every customer.”

Never miss a visitor with Ring Door View Cam, which will enable users to monitor, secure, and answer their doors from anywhere.

Easy Installation – Ring Door View Cam easily installs in place of a door viewer, without the need for drilling or permanent modifications, so it won’t leave marks or damage paint.

– Ring Door View Cam easily installs in place of a door viewer, without the need for drilling or permanent modifications, so it won’t leave marks or damage paint. HD Video – Customers can view live video and recordings of their front door with the same experience and video quality as Ring’s other video doorbells.

– Customers can view live video and recordings of their front door with the same experience and video quality as Ring’s other video doorbells. Impact Sensor – If visitors don't press the doorbell button, Door View Cam features a sensor that lets you know when they interact with your door, such as if they knock.

– If visitors don't press the doorbell button, Door View Cam features a sensor that lets you know when they interact with your door, such as if they knock. Battery Powered – Door View Cam uses a removable, rechargeable battery located on the inside of the door, so you don’t have to run wires to your door.

– Door View Cam uses a removable, rechargeable battery located on the inside of the door, so you don’t have to run wires to your door. Traditional Door Viewer Functionality – Door View Cam includes a glass viewer so the functionality of the door viewer is not lost.

– Door View Cam includes a glass viewer so the functionality of the door viewer is not lost. Privacy Zones – Allows users to digitally black out certain zones in front of the doorbell, as well as turn off audio recording.

– Allows users to digitally black out certain zones in front of the doorbell, as well as turn off audio recording. Smart Alerts (coming in 2019 for every Ring Doorbell and Cam. Ring Protect Plan may be required.) – Adjustable Motion Detection – Motion sensitivity can be adjusted to fine-tune motion alerts, conserve battery life, and customize motion zones. Motion Verification – Door View Cam rules out false alerts so users can see more accurate and relevant activity. Motion Stop – Door View Cam stops recording if motion is deemed unimportant, prolonging battery life. Person Detection – Door View Cam will identify and label the type of motion detected and give users the option to ignore motion events they don’t want to see.

(coming in 2019 for every Ring Doorbell and Cam. Ring Protect Plan may be required.) – Alexa Compatibility – Users will be able to ask select Alexa-enabled devices to “show me my front door,” and be alerted when motion is detected by Ring Door View Cam in real time. They will also be able to speak with their visitors through their Echo Show, Echo Spot, or Alexa-enabled tablets.

Pricing and Availability

Ring Door View Cam will be available in the U.S. later this year for $199. Internationally, Ring plans to make Door View Cam available in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Finland later this year as well.

To learn more about all five Ring Video Doorbells, with prices starting at just $99, visit www.ring.com.

CES 2019

Stop by the Ring booth (Sands, Halls A-D - 42320) at CES 2019 January 8-11 to learn more about Ring Door View Cam as well as the new Ring Smart Lighting products and new Ring Alarm accessories. Ring will also be exhibiting at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.

Media Assets

About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products and services. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighborhoods saw an over 50 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11% of homes in the communities. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.