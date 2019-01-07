TaxCloud Adds Integrations With Additional Online Marketplaces

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today TaxCloud, an online sales tax compliance service, announced that online retailers that sell on Etsy and Shopify can now connect their stores to TaxCloud to easily manage their U.S. sales tax obligations. This announcement comes after the Supreme Court issued its opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair which is resulting in many more online sellers having to collect sales tax in additional states.

TaxCloud provides a powerful sales tax compliance API, wrapped by an easy-to-use, self-service Cloud platform. While the TaxCloud website empowers retailers of any size to get started collecting sales tax in any state (or all states) in minutes, the TaxCloud API delivers real-time and batch process sales tax calculations for any address in the U.S., as well as automated registration, filing & remittance services, audit response and indemnification to its clients.

“TaxCloud’s integrations with Etsy and Shopify simplify a sellers ability to be compliant with the changing sales tax landscape in the U.S.,” said TaxCloud CEO David Campbell. He added, “This announcement advances our strategy of seamless integrations with leading marketplaces and comes on top of our August announcement of being included in the Amazon Marketplace Appstore. Additional marketplace integrations will be announced shortly.”

About TaxCloud

TaxCloud is a service of The Federal Tax Authority, LLC (d/b/a TaxCloud), a Washington Limited Liability Company. TaxCloud’s mission is to offer online retailers an affordable, easy way to calculate and collect sales tax. Since inception, TaxCloud has been designed to ensure ease-of-use and minimal cost for retailers. Today, TaxCloud is among the largest providers of sales tax compliance services with more than 23,000 online retailers registered. TaxCloud is headquartered in Connecticut with operations in California, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Washington State. For more information, visit https://taxcloud.com.