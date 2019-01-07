UV Partners Launches New Product at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show that Simultaneously Disinfects Germ-Ridden Mobile Phones while Wirelessly Charging

LAS VEGAS & GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UV Partners, the developer of the UV Angel® Technology platform, today announced that UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge, an automated device that combines UV-C light disinfection technology with wireless charging, is being unveiled at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The multifaceted UV disinfection device, combined with the convenience and power of Qi-certified wireless charging, can be utilized in healthcare, commerce, education, and residential environments.

In a study by the University of Arizona1, scientists found that mobile phones carry 10 times more bacteria than toilet seats – a staggering statistic considering mobile phones are used an average of 47 times a day2. UV Partners has created a solution with Aura Clean & Charge that helps solve that problem by using the UV Angel’s intelligent, automated disinfecting technology to eliminate bacteria on frequently touched surfaces, such as mobile phones, without interrupting natural patterns of behavior and workflow.

At CES, UV Partners will be alongside strategic partner, GHSP (booth #6638, LVCC North Hall), to demonstrate several other disinfection technology products that integrate with premium appliances, automotive applications, self-service terminals, keyboards, laptops, and medical devices.

“Each year, tens of thousands of people are infected with bacteria from public environments,” said Tom Byrne, CEO, UV Angel. “At UV Angel, we are proud to have developed a pioneering technology platform used in the fight against bacteria-related infections. We are excited that our automated technology is advancing in our branded products, and with OEM and licensing partners, to give a proactive approach to building safer and healthier environments for customers, employees, and families.”

UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge is built on UV Angel Technology, a proprietary and patented platform of disinfection technologies that can be used in many products and applications and licensed to partners across a variety of sectors. It automatically and continually disinfects hundreds of surfaces, with clinical studies showing more than a 99% reduction in bacteria levels on surfaces.

“Aura Clean & Charge demonstrates how well our UV Angel disinfection technology platform can be incorporated with other systems, products and environments,” said Dave Baarman, CTO at UV Partners. “The ability to simultaneously disinfect while charging and not disrupt workflow is a game-changer and opens up the possibility for future products that combine multiple technologies and uses.” Baarman, who holds hundreds of patents, was one of the early developers of wireless charging technology and is bringing the same efforts and rigor to developing technology at UV Partners.

UV Partners will also be demonstrating its technology at Digital Experience, an invite-only media event, held at the Mirage hotel on January 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm.

ABOUT UV Partners, Inc. UV Partners, Inc. is a technology-based company utilizing its patented UV Angel® Technology platform to provide automated, UV-C disinfection for frequently-touched hard to disinfect surfaces like smartphones, keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in healthcare facilities, food service outlets, retail stores, offices, and other environments where employee and customer well-being is a priority. Visit www.uvangel.com for more information.

