1 National Best-Selling Author Chris Hogan Releases Book Based on Largest Study of Millionaires Ever Conducted

The majority of millionaires in this study did not have high-level, high-salary jobs. Only 15% were in senior leadership roles, such as vice president or C-suite roles. Ninety-three percent of millionaires attributed their wealth to working hard, not big salaries. The top five careers for millionaires were engineer, accountant (CPA), teacher, management and attorney. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study showed that millionaires are made, not born. In fact, eight out of 10 millionaires said they came from families at or below middle-income level. The overwhelming majority (79%) did not receive any inheritance at all from their family. Only 21% reported receiving some inheritance, and only 3% received an inheritance of $1 million or more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In his new book, Everyday Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth — and How You Can Too, financial expert and #1 national best-selling author Chris Hogan uncovers truths from over 10,000 U.S. millionaires and destroys the myths that are keeping everyday people from achieving financial independence. Published by Ramsey Press, Everyday Millionaires (ISBN: 9780977489527) releases January 7, 2019, and retails for $24.99. More information is available at chrishogan360.com.

“We’ve all painted pictures in our minds of what millionaires look like: high-profile executives with six-figure salaries, luxury cars, million-dollar homes and designer clothes,” said Hogan. “But through our research, we’ve learned that it’s almost always just the opposite. It’s everyday people you would never suspect. More importantly, what we found is that with a plan, some discipline and intentionality, anyone can reach millionaire status.”

Everyday Millionaires walks readers through an in-depth look at the mindset and daily habits that led these high-net-worth individuals to success. Featuring real stories and advice from actual millionaires, Hogan provides practical tools and tips to help readers realize the American Dream is still alive and well.

The research uncovered the following information about Everyday Millionaires:

Eight out of 10 millionaires reached millionaire status through their company’s 401(k). On average, they invested for 28 years before hitting the million-dollar mark, and most of them reached that milestone at age 49.

One-third never made six figures in any single working year of their career.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of millionaires graduated from public state schools, while only 8% went to a prestigious private school.

For an in-depth look at The National Study of Millionaires, visit: daveramsey.com/research/the-national-study-of-millionaires

About Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan is a #1 national best-selling author, dynamic speaker and financial expert. For more than a decade, Hogan has served at Ramsey Solutions, spreading a message of hope to audiences across the country as a financial coach and Ramsey Personality. Hogan challenges and equips people to take control of their money and reach their financial goals, using his national TV appearances, The Chris Hogan Show and live events across the nation. You can follow Chris Hogan on Twitter and Instagram at @ChrisHogan360 and online at chrishogan360.com or facebook.com/chrishogan360.