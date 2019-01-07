flexReceipts Becomes flexEngage to Help Retailers Extend Personalization Across Every Transactional Touchpoint

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, flexReceipts Inc., the leading innovator of personalized, digital receipts for retailers, has announced the release of an expanded suite of solutions to complement its industry-leading flagship e-receipts product. Along with an extended lineup, flexReceipts will be changing its name to flexEngage to better reflect the broader impact of its solutions. The new offerings reach beyond personalized digital receipts to include dynamic packing slips, personalized printed receipt offers, order and ship notifications and post-purchase triggered emails that make it simple for retailers to add rich personalization to any transactional message. Until now, updating a variety of transactional templates on a regular basis required complex coordination across a number of retailer systems and departments. flexEngage seamlessly syncs across retail systems, making it easy for retailers to manage transactional communications and ensure their post-purchase messages remain brand-right and relevant for shoppers.

Tomas Diaz, CEO, and founder of flexReceipts, now flexEngage explained, “flexReceipts helped pioneer rich personalization within retailer receipts and today, more and more shoppers opt for digital receipts at checkout due to their mobile convenience, relevant content and special offers. Our recent evolution to flexEngage is a direct result of retailer demand for greater personalization and our clients’ desire to enrich their transactional communications so they can better engage with shoppers beyond the sale.”

Tomas Diaz and company will be unveiling the flexEngage suite of solutions which includes personalized receipts, packing slips, and post-purchase shopper notifications during the National Retail Federation Big Show, being held in New York City from January 13-15, 2019. Attendees are encouraged to attend a groundbreaking talk entitled, ‘Revenue Hack: How GNC Turned Their Transactional Communications into Personalized Marketing Channels’ taking place on Big Ideas Stage 4, EXPO Hall, Level 1 on Sunday, January 13th at 4:00 pm. There, flexEngage’s Tomas Diaz will be joined by General Nutrition Center’s Director of Customer Marketing and Loyalty, Jennifer Biefel and Sr. Director of eCommerce Operations, Chadwick Hamby.

ABOUT FLEXENGAGE “GO BEYOND THE SALE.”

With open, click-through, and conversion rates for transactional communications far surpassing all other forms of retailer outreach, flexEngage helps brands like Under Armour, GNC, Aldo, and Oakley transform standard transactional touchpoints (receipts, order and ship notifications, packing slips, etc.) into dynamic, personalized engagement channels that drive loyalty and revenue. The company is backed by Y Combinator, strategic investor Synchrony Financial and other high-profile investors and has powered transactional messages for more than 300 million transactions totaling over $30B in sales. Learn more at http://www.flexEngage.com.