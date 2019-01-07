Garmin® presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a host of updates that showcase the ongoing growth of its Automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) business as well as the robust capabilities of its diverse product lineup. Garmin will unveil the latest upgrades to its world-renowned navigation software, enhancements to its infotainment platforms, a demo exhibiting augmented reality technology, and their current work on integrated cameras and wearable solutions. Garmin will present its automotive OEM products in booth (30342) at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity of showcasing all the hard work our team has put together for current and future projects at this year’s CES,” said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. “Whether it’s the inclusion of Garmin wearables with unique OEM vehicle integration, or developments with connected vehicle navigation and augmented reality, this year’s show will help us communicate the company’s relentless commitment to infotainment enhancements and innovation on a global scale.”

Advancements in Garmin navigation continue moving forward thanks to a slew of new features set to launch as a global OEM solution beginning in 2020. Customers will be able to take advantage of a hybrid navigation system that powers connected vehicles with real-time, cloud-based destination search and routing. In situations where connectivity is not available, the navigation solution utilizes on-board maps and routing to provide an uncompromised navigation experience. Other improvements include intelligent map labeling, and a new intuitive route-shaping feature for custom routes. The platform will also contain the company’s RouteCast™ Weather system for mile-by-mile route-specific forecasts. In preparation to support upcoming electric vehicle (EV) product launches, Garmin will reveal its latest EV feature set.

Garmin is also bringing back its signature scalable infotainment platform with a digital instrument cluster to CES and adds integration with wearable products—designed by Garmin—for driver monitoring and vehicle telematics. What’s more, the company will soon announce a new OEM strategic relationship to integrate its wearable products with vehicles. By working with one of its ecosystem collaborators, Tapkey, Garmin will present a new Bluetooth® based digital key solution using Garmin wearables to unlock car doors. Tapkey gives app developers, service providers, and lock manufacturers the ability to add digital key access to their products. During CES, Garmin will specifically showcase how its wearables can also monitor driver stress and display the driver’s fitness information using the Garmin vívoactive® 3 GPS smartwatch.

In addition, the company will discuss recent developments to their integrated camera technology products. Garmin is in the process of developing its third integrated DVR (Digital Video Recorder) which is designed to integrate with the head unit and other vehicle electronics. As of today, Garmin has produced two OEM camera DVR products installed in multiple vehicle programs with PSA Group and plans to incorporate additional camera products for a new auto OEM in the year 2020.

To highlight some of its research and development work, Garmin will also exhibit a demo of its augmented reality technology advancements and demonstrate multi-model navigation solutions. The latter research can automatically provide routes to guide users to their destinations using a combination of driving and mass transit.

Garmin OEM provides user-friendly products that are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but they also have innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers. To learn more, visit auto-oem.garmin.com.

