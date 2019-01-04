As Content Creation Goes Mobile, Valera Screens Unveils Series of Green Screens Designed to Unleash Creativity

Valera Screens has created an innovative line of mobile green screens designed to meet the needs of today’s content creators.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valera Screens today announced the launch of an innovative line of mobile green screens designed for content creators to capture, edit and produce stunning content seamlessly. The product line offers one of the lightest and most portable green screens on the market. The collection of screens was developed to support the needs of content creators – from gamers, to live streamers, YouTube producers, taped podcasters, filmmakers, actors, businesses, schools and more – to transport them into dynamic scenes.

“We designed our products around growing trends in mobile content creation and we’re looking forward to launching products that are ahead of the curve,” says Rajeev Mishra, founder and CEO of Valera Screens. “Content creators and streamers are looking for new ways to increase their appeal, and we’re making it accessible for them to achieve professional looking content with portable and affordable green screens that unleash creativity.”

Valera Screens offers three models including Explorer, which comes in two sizes, and Creator 95. The screens feature proprietary Chromaboost wrinkle-resistant fabric for enhanced performance in low light.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Explorer is the first mobile screen with a tripod.

Weighs less than 8 lbs.

Offers height adjustment and landscape and portrait orientation

Two-minute set up

Includes carrying bag

70” model retails for $99

90” model retails for $129

Creator 95 is portable and collapsible.

Weighs less than 11 lbs.

Boasts a 59” x 75” surface area

Includes built-in carrying handle

Ten-seconds to deploy pop up screen

Creator retails for $139

Inspired by the rise of technology used in schools, Valera Screens has also developed a program to encourage artistic freedom and creativity in the classroom. The “Unleashing Classrooms" program partners with schools to provide free green screens for kids from K-12.

Valera Screens will be available through streamvalera.com and on Amazon in January.

ABOUT VALERA SCREENS

Valera Screens has created an innovative line of mobile green screens designed to meet the needs of today’s content creators. Our vision is to empower a new generation of influencers to #unleashcreativity by providing them with the best tools to capture, edit and produce high-quality content. To get the latest updates visit streamvalera.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @stream_valera.