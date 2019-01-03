Sonex Health to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

The SX-One MicroKnife® is the ultra-low profile surgical instrument designed to minimize surgical trauma which is associated with a faster recovery in carpal tunnel release patients.

The SX-One MicroKnife® is the ultra-low profile surgical instrument designed to minimize surgical trauma which is associated with a faster recovery in carpal tunnel release patients.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonex Health, announced today that it will present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2019, to be held January 7–9, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Dr. Darryl E. Barnes, CEO/Chairman and Co-Founder of Sonex Health will present at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019 Time: 9:45am (PST) Room: Powell I, Level 3 Venue: Parc 55 Hotel San Francisco, Level 3, Powell I & II, San Francisco, CA (United States)

“Refined simplicity” is the guiding principle behind Sonex Health’s drive to develop innovative therapies that result in elegant and effective solutions to some of healthcare’s most pressing needs.

The novel technology, the SX-One MicroKnife® with Meerkat Technology® lies at the center of Sonex Health and was designed for simple, elegant, safe and effective treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to discuss the many ways that we are saving time and money for patients, payers and physicians,” said Darryl Barnes, CEO of Sonex Health. “During this great week of discovery, I will reveal how the SX-One MicroKnife® with Meerkat Technology® translates into better patient experiences, improved patient outcomes and enhanced practice efficiencies.”

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

“We are delighted that Dr. Barnes, CEO of Sonex Health will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is the perfect platform for life science companies to showcase their innovation and seek out their next deal. We are thrilled to, once again, be hosting what we believe will be the great strategic networking opportunity of 2019.”

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT SONEX HEALTH

Sonex Health was founded by Mayo Clinic physicians Darryl Barnes, MD and Jay Smith, MD and business operations expert Aaron Keenan in 2014. The three were brought together by a shared desire to create safe and effective treatments for common orthopedic conditions that would improve the patient experience and practice efficiency while reducing costs. Sonex Health, LLC has developed the SX-One MicroKnife® with Meerkat Technology® to treat carpal tunnel syndrome in a novel fashion, termed Micro-invasive Carpal Tunnel Release. This innovation allows carpal tunnel release, a procedure that once took place in an operating room, to be safely and effectively performed through a small incision (<5mm) in a surgery center or office setting, resulting in rapid patient recovery and reduced costs.