KBRA Assigns A-/K1 Ratings to the Kingdom of Spain

Ratings Rating Outlook Action Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating - Long Term A-**1 Stable Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating – Long Term A-**1 Stable Assigned Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating – Short Term K1**1 Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating – Short Term K1**1 Assigned

Main credit support factors:

EU and Euro area membership underpins institutional strengths.

Stronger economic structure as characterised by the growing importance of exports, improved efficiency and competitiveness gains, and increased participation in global value-added chains.

Spain is a large and diversified economy and real GDP growth has outpaced the Euro area average in recent years.

Active debt management has reduced refinancing risks and substantially strengthened the government debt profile.

Deleveraging of the corporate and household sectors improves prospects for macroeconomic stability.

Main credit concerns:

The elevated government debt burden limits fiscal flexibility and renders the country vulnerable to shocks, especially considering Spain’s heavy reliance on external funding markets as indicated by its large negative net international investment position.

The high total and youth unemployment rates are revealing of structural, supply-side constraints in the economy, inefficiencies, and an incomplete reform effort.

Potential growth is constrained by structural rigidities, regulatory burdens and demographic pressures.

Low productivity, albeit improving, reflects the prevalence of SME’s in the Spanish economy, relatively weaker educational standards compared to peers, and the high non-completion secondary school ratio. These act as impediments to economic performance.

A fractured political structure hampers policymaking.

The sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of Spain are supported by the country’s high level of economic and institutional development as underpinned by EU and Euro area membership, as well as its strong post-crisis macroeconomic performance. The primary rating constraints relate to the elevated government debt burden and the economy-wide reliance on external financing.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Sovereigns Rating Methodology published on 11 May 2017. Weights used for assigning these ratings are described in the methodology used for this credit rating action.

