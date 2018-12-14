AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Sovereign Assurance Company Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” of Sovereign Assurance Company Limited (Sovereign) (New Zealand). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The latest rating actions follow the conclusion of AM Best’s full assessment of the impact of Sovereign’s change in ownership. The ratings were previously placed under review with developing implications following the announcement that AIA International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIA Group Limited (AIA), had completed its acquisition of Sovereign from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Commonwealth Bank).

The ratings reflect Sovereign’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, Sovereign benefits from rating enhancement from AIA.

Sovereign’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalization, which AM Best expects to remain at the strongest level over the medium term, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In addition, the company’s local regulatory solvency position in New Zealand is expected to be maintained at an appropriate level, supported by AIA’s capital management strategy and AM Best’s expectation that financial support from the parent will be forthcoming, if required. A partially offsetting balance sheet factor is the company’s increased reinsurance utilization. Since the acquisition by AIA, Sovereign has ceded a notable portion of its existing in-force protection portfolio to a third-party reinsurer.

The company has a track record of strong operating performance, as evidenced by a five-year average return on equity ratio of 15% (fiscal years 2014 to 2018), which is not expected to change over the medium term. Sovereign’s business profile continues to be viewed as favorable. The company remains the largest life insurer in New Zealand, with its market share (new and in-force business) exceeding 25%. Prospectively, AM Best expects the introduction of AIA Vitality at Sovereign, which is a product already offered elsewhere in the AIA group, to support profitable growth in the health and life protection sector. Sovereign also benefits from a 20-year strategic bancassurance partnership that is in place between AIA and ASB Bank Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank.

Sovereign’s ratings incorporate rating enhancement from AIA, one of the world’s largest life insurance groups. Sovereign is ultimately wholly owned by AIA, and while the subsidiary accounts for a small component of the group’s overall revenues and earnings, the acquisition is viewed to notably grow the group’s presence in New Zealand and supports its strategy of developing long-term strategic bancassurance partnerships. Sovereign is expected to complete its transition to operate under the AIA brand in 2019.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

