AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Taiping Insurance (HK) Company Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of China Taiping Insurance (HK) Company Limited [CTPI(HK)] (Hong Kong). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CTPI(HK)’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

CTPI(HK) continues to maintain robust risk-adjusted capitalization, supported by an organic accumulation of retained profits, prudent reserving practice and the financial flexibility of the intermediate parent holding company, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (CTIH), as a publicly listed company.

The company has demonstrated a track record of positive operating results, mainly underpinned by favorable investment income sourced from a stable stream of interest, rental and dividend income. Since 2012, the increasing proportion of inward reinsurance, mainly motor business, has contributed to the stable overall underwriting results, despite this margin remaining low. Over the short to intermediate term, AM Best expects investment performance to remain the key driver of the overall operating results with underwriting profitability maintained at a stable, yet low level.

CTPI(HK) benefits from its long operating history, brand recognition and business relationships established at the group level, in particular with Sino-based enterprises in Hong Kong. The company is one of the top players in key business lines that include motor, property damage, statutory general liability and marine insurance; overall, it ranked third largest in 2017 based on gross premiums written.

Offsetting rating factors include investment risks associated with the company’s relatively high proportion of investment properties, non-investment grade bonds and unlisted funds, as well as the continued soft pricing environment in Hong Kong’s highly competitive non-life insurance market.

Positive rating actions are unlikely in the near term. Negative rating actions could occur if there is a material deterioration in the company’s operating results or if there is a material decline in risk-adjusted capitalization.

