AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Modern Woodmen of America; Affirms Credit Ratings

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” of Modern Woodmen of America (Modern Woodmen) (Rock Island, IL). The outlook of the FSR remains stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Modern Woodmen’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The Long-Term ICR outlook revision reflects the high proportion of the reserve profile attributable to interest sensitive annuities and universal life products, the reliance on capital gains to support net income and spread compression due to the low interest rate environment. Additionally, absolute operating earnings generally have declined in recent years and return metrics are modest. Partially offsetting these negative rating factors are the company’s strong position within the fraternal industry and its favorable risk-adjusted capitalization, which is supported by a well-diversified investment portfolio that is viewed as below-average risk relative to the industry. Additionally, Modern Woodmen has been active in its efforts to lower its exposure to equities.

