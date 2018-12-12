KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AAA with Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2019A (Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation (STSC) Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2019A (Taxable).

KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the STSC’s outstanding Sales Tax Securitization Bonds.

Issuer: Sales Tax Securitization Corporation Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2019A (Taxable) AAA Stable Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Sales Tax Securitization Bonds AAA Stable

Concurrently, KBRA has withdrawn the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the STSC’s Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Taxable Series 2018D. The sale of the Series 2018D Bonds was cancelled.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.