AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (Horace Mann) (headquartered in Springfield, IL) [NYSE: HMN] and its insurance operating subsidiaries are unchanged following the recent announcement that Horace Mann has signed a definitive agreement to acquire National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA Life) (Addison, TX) and its subsidiary, NTA Life Insurance Company of New York (NTA Life of NY) (New York, NY).

NTA Life and NTA Life of NY are established insurers in the voluntary supplemental health and life insurance market, with nationwide distribution capabilities and a captive sales force. Under the terms of the transaction, Horace Mann will acquire NTA Life for $405 million. The transaction can be funded with cash from the combined companies and $250 million of new senior debt issued prior to closing. NTA Life will afford Horace Mann with diversification in premiums and earnings, and improve the value proposition for the education market.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Horace Mann’s financial leverage and coverage are expected to remain in line with AM Best’s expectations for its current rating level. AM Best will continue to assess the impact of the transaction, as additional details are made available and will consider rating actions should they become necessary. The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

