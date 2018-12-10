KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MSC 2018-H4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to 14 classes of MSC 2018-H4, a $796.8 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 50 commercial mortgage loans secured by 115 properties.

The collateral properties are located in 22 states and Washington, DC, with the largest three state exposures accounting for 27.7% of the pool balance, including: Texas (10.3%), Tennessee (8.8%), and Michigan (8.6%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with five representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: office (30.0%), retail (24.6%), lodging (19.4%), industrial (10.4%), and multifamily (10.0%).

The loans have principal balances ranging from $2.2 to $65.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Google Kirkland Campus Phase I (8.2%), which is secured by a 194,825 sf, single-tenant suburban office complex located in Kirkland, Washington. The five largest loans, which also include Aventura Mall (7.5%), Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown (6.3%), Penske Distribution Center (5.0%), and Fordham Medical Office Portfolio (5.0%), represent 32.0% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 49.8%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 6.7% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 40.8% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 97.6% and an all-in KLTV of 98.8%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, MSC 2018-H4 published at www.kbra.com. The report includes our MSC 2018-H4 KBRA Conduit Comparative Analytic Tool (KCAT), an easy to use, Excel-based workbook that provides the following information:

KBRA Deal Tape – Contains KBRA loan level details for every loan in the pool, and the ability for users to input adjustments to KNCF and KBRA Cap Rates and see the related impact on key deal metrics.

KBRA Credit Metrics Comparison Tool – Enables the user to compare the subject transaction to a user-defined transaction comp set. The feature provides many of the fields that are included in our CMBS Monthly Trend Watch publication.

Excel-based property cash flow statements for the top 20 loans.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: MSC 2018-H4 Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A-1 $19,100,000 AAA(sf) A-2 $32,900,000 AAA(sf) A-SB $32,600,000 AAA(sf) A-3 See Footnote (1) AAA(sf) A-4 See Footnote (1) AAA(sf) A-S $64,740,000 AAA(sf) B $37,849,000 AA(sf) C $35,856,000 A-(sf) D See Footnote (2) BBB(sf) E-RR4 See Footnote (3) BBB-(sf) F-RR4 $20,916,000 BB-(sf) G-RR4 $7,968,000 B(sf) H-RR4 $29,881,045 NR X-A5 $557,764,000 AAA(sf) X-B5 $102,589,000 AAA(sf)

1The exact initial certificate balances of the Class A-3 and A-4 certificates will not be determined until final pricing. However, each class’ initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the following ranges: Class A-3 - $100.0 million to $220.0 million; Class A-4 - $253.164 million to $373.164 million. The aggregate initial certificate balance of the Class A-3 and A-4 certificates is expected to be $473.164 million. 2The exact initial certificate balance of the Class D certificate will not be determined until final pricing. However, this class’ initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the following range: $22.629 million to $28.685 million. The Class D Credit Enhancement is expected to fall within the range of 9.025% to 9.785%. 3The exact initial certificate balance of the Class E-RR certificate will not be determined until final pricing. However, this class’ initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the following range: $13.147 million to $19.203 million. 4In satisfaction of the U.S. risk retention rules, these classes are expected to be retained by Argentic Real Estate Finance LLC or its majority-owned affiliate. Such classes will represent an “eligible horizontal residual interest” and will represent at least 5.0% of the fair market value of all non-residual certificates issued. 5Notional balance.

