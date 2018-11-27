Datadog Announces Support for AWS Marketplace for Containers and Achieves Amazon Web Services Container Competency Status

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, a leading monitoring and analytics platform for modern cloud environments, today announced new developments in its container-monitoring availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Specifically, Datadog’s container-monitoring capabilities are now available on the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, and Datadog has also achieved AWS Container Competency status.

The achievement of AWS Container Competency status recognizes that Datadog offers a technology product or solution which integrates with AWS services in a way that improves the AWS customer's ability to run workloads on containers. Datadog is excited to be an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner for the launch of the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, and to help even more AWS customers gain visibility across highly dynamic containerized deployments of all sizes.

AWS customers can now use the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to discover, procure, and deploy container solutions – including Datadog’s container-monitoring capabilities. With today’s release, the AWS Marketplace has extended its existing benefits and features to container products, with a rich discovery and search experience offering access to a curated catalog of trusted software from reputable vendors. AWS customers can find and deploy Datadog to begin monitoring their containerized deployments.

Datadog offers a number of container-focused products and integrations, including powerful tools for orchestration services, and a Container Map for visualizing containerized architectures. With Datadog, customers can monitor and troubleshoot their services in spite of the challenges of highly ephemeral containerized environments. Achieving AWS Container Competency status differentiates Datadog as an APN Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on containers. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"AWS Marketplace has been a great option for customers to expedite their procurement process,” said Marc Weisman, Director of Product Management, Datadog. “We're excited to take advantage of the new AWS Marketplace for Containers to showcase Datadog's industry leading container-specific monitoring, along with our unparalleled visibility across infrastructure, application performance, and logs," he said.

“We are excited to welcome Datadog to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment,” said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Datadog’s container-monitoring capabilities available through AWS Marketplace for Containers, our customers can quickly gain visibility into their container workloads.”

About Datadog

Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts, ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been adopted by more than 9,000 enterprises including companies like Activision, AT&T, Deloitte, Peloton, Samsung, Seamless, The Washington Post, T-Mobile, Turner Broadcasting, and Whole Foods.