Altice USA Announces the Completion of the Transactions to Combine Its Suddenlink and Optimum Businesses under a Single Credit Silo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice USA”, NYSE:ATUS) has today announced the completion of the combination (the “Combination”) of its Suddenlink (Cequel) and Optimum (Cablevision) businesses under a single credit silo, which is intended to further simplify its structure and operations.

The Combination marks a significant milestone in the integration of the Suddenlink and Optimum businesses and aligns Altice USA’s debt capital structure with the way Altice USA is managed: as a unified company with a common strategy. The Combination will result in a more diversified credit silo which is expected to simplify Altice USA’s financing strategy and financial reporting requirements.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million Residential and Business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.