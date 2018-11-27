Nyla Technology Solutions and Federal Data Systems Join Forces as Eagle Eye Cyber Group, LLC.

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nyla Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nyla), a Baltimore-based software and cybersecurity company, and Federal Data Systems LLC. (FedData), a Columbia-based reseller and cybersecurity services company, have established a joint venture to help the Federal Government overcome its most challenging cybersecurity quandaries. Launched as Eagle Eye Cyber Group, LLC, this capitalizes on both companies’ vast expertise in cybersecurity.

Eagle Eye Cyber Group is built out of an opportunity for Nyla to learn from FedData through the Small Business Administration’s All Small Mentor-Protégé program, which fortifies small businesses through the support and mentorship of an established company. Through the joint venture, Nyla and FedData will be able to support the technology and cybersecurity mission of the U.S. Federal Government while working as one unit to strengthen each other’s organization.

Nyla Technology Solutions is a women-owned, HUBZone company that provides cutting-edge software system engineering services for the U.S. Government. Nyla is adept at ensuring that what gets built in the prototype phase runs successfully at full-scale operations. Nyla transitions old siloed systems to modern, cloud-native architectures. Nyla’s core technical competencies are in Software Engineering, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

Federal Data Systems, LLC (FedData) is a leading information technology and cybersecurity innovator. They are a premier value-added reseller of leading hardware and software solutions as well as providing analytic intelligence and information technology services for the federal government. FedData also serves the commercial sector under its subsidiary LLC, Domain5. FedData specializes in infrastructure design, data security, operational security, incident response, continuity of operations, and information assurance.