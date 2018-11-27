AiPing Pharmaceutical Strikes Ibuprofen Deal with Xinhua Pharmaceutical

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiPing Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced today that it has completed the sale of three ibuprofen Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the U.S. to Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. AiPing will retain sales and distribution rights in the U.S.

“This is a key milestone in AiPing’s strategic cooperation with Shandong Xinhua to bring high-quality and affordable drugs to the U.S. market,” Daniel-Joseph Leung, Ph.D., Executive VP of AiPing, said in a statement.

“As a reliable supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to the global market since 1990s, Shandong Xinhua looks forward to launching drug products in the U.S. market,” said Mr. Daiming Zhang, Chairman of Shandong Xinhua.

About AiPing Pharmaceutical, Inc.

AiPing Pharmaceutical is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. AiPing is headquartered in Long Island, New York, USA.

About Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Established in 1943, Shandong Xinhua is a leader in antipyretics and analgesics pharmaceutical manufacturing in China. Shandong Xinhua is headquartered in Zibo, Shandong, China.