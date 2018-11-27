Constellation Announces Strategic Partnership with Health Care IT Security Company Imprivata

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Imprivata®, a health care IT security company offering technology that addresses two critical needs: safeguarding electronic systems and health care data, and improving efficiency in the way clinical work is done.

Imprivata OneSign® single sign-on technology can save typical care providers up to 45 minutes per shift by allowing them to log into electronic health systems just once and eliminating the need to remember and enter their usernames and passwords countless additional times. The technology’s advanced authentication ensures that those who sign in to the system are authorized to do so, a key protection for system and data security.

“Our agreement with Imprivata marks a significant milestone in Constellation’s strategy to offer solutions that support the success of physicians, hospitals, and senior-living and long-term care communities beyond medical professional liability insurance,” said Constellation CEO Bill McDonough. “Our partnership will enable us to help health care organizations and clinicians reduce time spent on administrative tasks and regain time for patient care. Optimizing care team time provides both business and personal benefits, including improved satisfaction for both patients and clinicians.”

“Constellation is a trusted organization with an excellent reputation,” said Wes Wright, chief technology officer at Imprivata. “Through Constellation, we’ll be able to deliver the benefits of our platform to a broader network of providers – and help them better leverage both talent and time to deliver care more efficiently and securely.”

Under the agreement, Constellation’s medical professional liability companies – MMIC, UMIA, and Arkansas Mutual Insurance Company – will exclusively market Imprivata’s portfolio of health care IT security solutions in the 16 states where they serve customers. Those states include Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Constellation’s collaboration with Imprivata marks its third expansion of services beyond medical professional liability insurance. Earlier, it introduced the Physician Empowerment Suite, an online platform designed to help health care providers deliver a better patient experience and improve operational performance and effectiveness. And in January 2018, it established a strategic collaboration with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), a leading health care professional services, consulting and advisory firm.

About Constellation

Minneapolis-based Constellation is a collective of like-hearted medical liability insurers and health service partners dedicated to improving the delivery of health care and providing effective business solutions to group practices, hospitals and long-term care communities. Constellation and its member companies MMIC, UMIA and Arkansas Mutual hold an “A” (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.ConstellationMutual.com.

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the health care IT security company, provides health care organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables health care security by establishing trust between people, technology and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.