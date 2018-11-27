AATAC and Vertical™ Form Joint Venture to Launch Hemp-based CBD Sublingual Strips Products Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) has joined forces with Vertical™, among the largest multi-state vertically-integrated companies in the legal cannabis and Hemp-based CBD industries, to launch its Instant brand CBD Strips as a highly bioavailable form of CBD products to C-Stores nationwide, beginning with Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, and just in time for the 2018 holiday season.

AATAC, a national association, is comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consists of members controlling over 90,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The new partnership with Vertical will provide distribution and retail, to officially offer Instant brand products in key markets nationally.

Vertical recently opened its 90,000 square foot Hemp processing and CBD manufacturing building in Cadiz, KY, after harvesting its first 250,000 Hemp plants.

Instant CBD Strips are taken orally; sublingual strips reach the bloodstream within minutes. The result is high bioavailability, minimal wait-time, precision dosing, and the elimination of adverse side effects.

“CBD is an explosive category. CBD from hemp with the strictest standards and following all regulatory and legal requirements is what our groups are looking for,” said Paul Rock, Trustee of AATAC. “This is the first time in history since E-cigarettes and Energy Drinks that we are seeing such demand in a category from the customers that routinely frequent our stores.”

J. Smoke Wallin, President of Vertical, added: “Our newly formed Vertical Wellness is rapidly building out the industry-leading national Hemp-based CBD platform with large-scale seed-to-sale infrastructure to support our brands. The building blocks for this are a world-class team and the best brand portfolio in the business. We couldn’t be more excited to bring CBD wellness in this new and effective form of Instant CBD Strips to AATAC’s network of retailers nationwide.”

About Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC)

The AATAC is comprised of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country and each group may have as few as 100 members or as many as 10,000 plus retail locations. The aggregate reach of the council is over 90,000+ retail locations in the corner store, convenience store, and gas station industry. The AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many franchises of the most popular branded retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. The convenience and gas station industry as a whole reaches more Americans on a daily basis than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores all combined. For more information, please visit www.aatac.co.

About Vertical™

Vertical is among the first and largest vertically integrated companies in the legal (medical & adult-use) cannabis industry and in the Hemp based CBD industry. Vertical Wellness™ is focused on lifestyle, health, and wellness products exclusively produced from Hemp. Operations in AZ, KY, and CA, combined with strategic partnerships in OH and additional markets in the works, position Vertical well to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis and Hemp globally. Vertical has the largest portfolio of brands in the industry with offerings in multiple form factors and demographics. The Company is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and medical industries. https://vertcos.com.