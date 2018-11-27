Serra Donovan Law Merges with Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Serra Donovan Law Group is merging with the Birmingham law firm of Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein PLLC.

In addition to its headquarters at 370 E. Maple Road in Birmingham, the expanded Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein practice group will maintain offices in Rochester, Michigan, to serve clients acquired in the merger.

Managing Partner Brian O’Keefe noted that William Donovan will join Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein with the title of senior counsel. Reese Serra will serve as a special advisor to the firm.

Donovan holds the Martindale-Hubbell National Law Registry’s highest rating, is a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General and is a licensed real estate broker. His clients include major companies in telecommunications, insurance, real estate, construction, medicine, health care and manufacturing.

“Bill Donovan is a well-known, highly respected business attorney who has litigated hundreds of cases involving claims both large and small on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants,” O’Keefe said. “He represents clients in state and federal trial and appellate courts, as well as before various state and federal agencies.”

A graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Donovan has served the legal needs of clients in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties for more than 40 years.

In addition to serving as a special adviser to Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein, Serra plans to pursue various other entrepreneurial opportunities. While at Serra Donovan, his practice had included work in telecommunications, real estate, mergers-and-acquisitions and business re-organizations.

Lippitt O’Keefe Gornbein is a full-service law firm providing experienced, client-focused legal counsel and advocacy. Founded by Norman Lippitt and Brian O’Keefe, the firm’s legal team today includes Partners Henry Gornbein, Daniel J. McCarthy and Harvey R. Weingarden.

The firm’s areas of expertise include commercial and business litigation; business and corporate law; intellectual property law; civil litigation; divorce and family law; real estate law; personal asset and estate planning and protection; municipal law; bankruptcy law; appellate court practice; dispute resolution, and medical issues related to substance abuse.

Additional information is available at www.lippittokeefe.com.

Note to Editors: Photos of Messrs. O’Keefe and Donovan are available on request.