Big 12 Conference, CFP Foundation Complete “Extra Yard for Teachers Classroom Makeover” for Berry Elementary in Arlington, Texas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Big 12 Conference, in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers (EYFT) initiative, and Dr Pepper, recently completed a makeover of the library at Berry Elementary in Arlington, Texas.

Through a grant in the amount of $70,000, Berry Elementary, one of the oldest elementary schools in the Arlington Independent School District (AISD), completely transformed the approximately 5,000-square foot library with new carpet, paint, furniture and state-of-the-art computer equipment, as well as a more engaging layout for collaborative activities. The newly-enhanced library will not only benefit teachers and students, but the parents of those students as well. More than 60 percent of the students at Berry Elementary are in bilingual or English language learning programs, and this new space will be utilized to help parents receive the requisite training so they can also help their children.

“ When discussing what space to makeover, we immediately thought of our library as it serves as the centralized hub of Berry Elementary,” said Tammy Rogers, principal at Berry Elementary. “ Every child and teacher at some point during the week visits the library, and by making it more comfortable and inviting, we believe we can make an impact on everyone in the school.”

This is the second EYFT Classroom Makeover project that the Big 12 Conference and EYFT have completed. Just this past summer, St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas unveiled a state-of-the-art media center made possible by a similar grant.

“ We have the opportunity to help a school in our hometown – and we are pleased the entire community will benefit with the school being so close to the site of our football championship game,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “ Teachers make a difference and impact the lives of their students every single day, and for that alone we thank them. This makeover is just a small token of our appreciation by making their workspace as dynamic as possible.”

The CFP Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the CFP, and its primary platform, EYFT, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. The EYFT initiative infuses valuable supplies like furniture, technology, and storage components more directly into classrooms around the country.

“ Providing teachers with the resources they need to be successful is a large part of our work,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “ We are grateful for the partnership with the Big 12 Conference and Dr Pepper, and thank them for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of teachers and student achievement.”

The CFP Foundation utilizes multiple partnerships to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes. Since its inception, it has supported 150,000 teachers, reached 4.6 million students and more than 20,500 schools have directly benefitted from its programs.

“ Dr Pepper has a longstanding commitment of helping students pursue their goals and has awarded more than $10 million in tuition over the last 10 years to programs that benefit them,” said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper. “ Teachers work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of children, and for that, we thank them.”

About the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 38 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 23rd year, the Conference has produced over 600 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 17 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for 650 individual NCAA titles and 59 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook and Twitter.

About the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the College Football Playoff, supporting education across the country. The CFP Foundation’s primary cause platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. The CFP Foundation utilizes multiple partnerships to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes. To learn more, visit www.cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

