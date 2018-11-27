ONE Discovery Signs Moran Reeves & Conn PC

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONE Discovery, a leading developer of eDiscovery processing, review, management and trial preparation solutions, is pleased to welcome its new client, Moran Reeves & Conn PC.

Moran Reeves & Conn PC is a Virginia-based law firm with regional and national practices, specializing in complex litigation, corporate transactions and commercial real estate. Moran Reeves & Conn PC will use ONE Discovery’s robust eDiscovery software for its streamlined processing and review capabilities and will leverage ONE Discovery partner, Aquipt, for infrastructure needs.

“Success in complex litigation requires planning, coordination and innovation before, as well as after, a suit is filed. Given the increasing volume of cases requiring the use of an eDiscovery platform, we knew we needed to invest in a more robust program that would allow us to handle all cases in-house — no matter how large or small. Since choosing ONE Discovery, we have been impressed with their willingness to accommodate our needs. Everything from their prompt responsiveness to their technical support has been exceptional. Now, with our litigation support team and ONE Discovery, we are able to provide our clients with flexibility, while minimizing costs associated with discovery,” said Tracy Griffin, technology support paralegal at Moran Reeves & Conn PC.

“When Moran Reeves first engaged with us, they were seeking a new eDiscovery solution that provided very fast and very efficient data processing,” said Elie Francis, founder and CEO at ONE Discovery. “When we demonstrated our platform’s extreme processing speeds and integrated review, we provided Moran Reeves with the confidence to make the switch. We are excited to welcome Moran Reeves & Conn as a ONE Discovery partner and look forward to delivering our unmatched value to the firm and their clients in the years to come.”

About Moran Reeves & Conn PC

Moran Reeves & Conn PC, a Virginia-based law firm with regional and national practices, specializes in complex litigation, corporate transactions, and commercial real estate.

Learn more at moranreevesconn.com.

About ONE Discovery

ONE Discovery created the only unified eDiscovery processing, review, management and trial preparation solutions built from the ground up for eDiscovery professionals, by eDiscovery professionals. Every piece of ONE Discovery’s platform – from the fair, flexible pricing model and instant scalability to the tiniest elements of the interface – was built with the user and real-world scenarios in mind. By combining best-in-class technology with unique eDiscovery know-how, ONE Discovery can deliver extreme system performance, unparalleled accuracy and defensibility, and the industry’s best overall user experience for service providers, law firms, corporate counsel and more.

For more information, visit the company at www.onediscovery.com or follow ONE Discovery on LinkedIn and Twitter.