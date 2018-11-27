Red Hat Acquires Hybrid Cloud Data Management Provider NooBaa

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has acquired NooBaa, an early stage company developing software for managing data storage services across hybrid and multicloud environments. The addition of NooBaa's data management technology augments Red Hat's existing portfolio of hybrid cloud offerings and helps advance Red Hat's position as a leading provider of open hybrid cloud technologies.

According to industry analyst firm Gartner, “The landscape of cloud adoption is one of hybrid clouds and multiclouds. By 2020, 75 percent of organizations will have deployed a multicloud or hybrid cloud model.”1 As these heterogeneous environments become a de facto standard for modern workloads, they can lead to a proliferation of disparate data silos that increase the complexity of managing and scaling cloud-native applications.

NooBaa was founded in 2013 to address the need for greater visibility and control over unstructured data spread throughout these distributed environments. To achieve this, the company developed a data platform designed to serve as an abstraction layer over existing storage infrastructure. This abstraction not only enables data portability from one cloud to another, but allows users to manage data stored in multiple locations as a single, coherent data set that an application can interact with.

NooBaa's technologies complement and enhance Red Hat's portfolio of hybrid cloud technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage and Red Hat Ceph Storage. Together, these technologies are designed to provide users with a set of powerful, consistent and cohesive capabilities for managing application, compute, storage and data resources across public and private infrastructures.

Supporting Quotes

Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Red Hat

“Data portability is a key imperative for organizations building and deploying cloud-native applications across private and multiple clouds. NooBaa’s technologies will augment our portfolio and strengthen our ability to meet the needs of developers in today’s hybrid and multicloud world. We are thrilled to welcome a technical team of nine to the Red Hat family as we work together to further solidify Red Hat as a leading provider of open hybrid cloud technologies.”

Enrico Signoretti, research analyst, Gigaom

Multi-Cloud Object Storage and Data Mobility: A GigaOm Market Landscape Report

“Cloud object storage is becoming increasingly relevant in enterprise due to its intrinsic capabilities: global data distribution, data durability, unmatched scalability into the exabytes, and overall cost-effectiveness. Solutions are easy to adopt, as they are offered by public cloud providers or on-premises. Data is accessed through standard HTTP-based protocols and can be written and retrieved anywhere from any device. However, making data accessible to all remote and local applications and users securely, at a low latency across multiple clouds, is still very challenging. This leads to a rise of application complexity, higher costs, and limited freedom in the execution of a multi-cloud strategy.”2

