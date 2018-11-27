Opioids In The Workplace: New Survey By The Hartford Shows Growing Impact And Increasing Need For Employers To Act Now

Opioids In The Workplace: New Survey By The Hartford Shows Growing Impact And Increasing Need For Employers To Act Now

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new survey by The Hartford shows the opioid epidemic is having a tangible and growing impact on employers of all sizes nationwide, and a majority of U.S. workers and Human Resources (HR) professionals feel they have limited knowledge and resources to address addiction.

The national survey of 2,000 U.S. workers and 500 HR leaders showed two-thirds of HR professionals (67 percent) said their companies are impacted by opioid use today or will be in the future. In addition, 65 percent of HR professionals said opioid addiction is having a financial impact on their company today.

“Now is the time for the business community to join in a united effort advancing addiction prevention, treatment and recovery,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “All of us – companies, citizens and communities – must work together to overcome this crisis. At The Hartford, we are committed to providing consumers with educational resources, advocating for policy change, and reducing the number, dosage and duration of opioid prescriptions in our workers’ compensation and disability businesses. It’s the right thing to do and a societal and business imperative.”

Education Opportunity

Surveying employees from companies of all sizes across the U.S., The Hartford’s research showed an opportunity for employers to provide addiction education materials and consistent policies and procedures regarding drug misuse.

A large majority of employees (76 percent) and HR professionals (64 percent) do not feel they are well-trained to help their colleagues addicted to opioids. Only 24 percent of HR professionals and 18 percent of employees feel very/extremely confident that they could spot the signs of opioid addiction, and only 19 percent of HR professionals and employees feel very/extremely knowledgeable about how to reduce the risk of opioid addiction.

In order to close the knowledge gap about opioids, break the stigma of addiction, and foster prevention, treatment and recovery, The Hartford has partnered with nonprofit Shatterproof on an online educational program that covers the fundamentals of opioids and addiction and provides information and resources for family, friends and colleagues of individuals dealing with addiction. Accessible via The Hartford’s website, the educational resource is available to any individual interested in learning about opioids and addiction.

“As a former hotel executive and businessman, I have seen firsthand the impact of addiction in the workplace. And with one in three U.S. families impacted by addiction, employers play a critical role in solving this crisis,” said Gary Mendell, Founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “We are grateful to The Hartford for their commitment to support employees struggling with substance use disorders by providing education and resources through the Shatterproof educational program. The efforts of the corporate community are vital to reduce the stigma that prevents so many from seeking the care they need. We look forward to working together to provide real, compassionate solutions for families struggling with the disease of addiction.”

The partnership with Shatterproof is The Hartford’s latest initiative to address the opioid crisis. Through a comprehensive opioid management strategy, the insurer has reduced the use of opioids among the injured workers it insures by 43 percent since 2015.

The Hartford has been encouraging the safe disposal of unused medications by providing its employees with free prescription disposal bags. Beginning in Jan. 1, 2019, it will supply Rx disposal bags to injured workers covered by its workers’ compensation and disability policies.

Also, The Hartford has been advocating in states across the U.S. for reforms that are proven to work, including the adoption of robust drug formularies, mandatory physician and provider education, opioid duration and dosage prescription restrictions, and strengthening prescription drug monitoring programs.

Methodology

The Hartford’s Opioids In The Workplace Survey was conducted with an online research panel between Aug. 9-15, 2018, using a nationally representative sample of 2,500 U.S. adults comprised of two groups – 2,000 full- and part-time workers and 500 individuals with a Human Resources role. The margin of error for the first group is ±2.2 percent at the 95 percent confidence level and it is ±4.4 percent at the 95 percent confidence level for the second group.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation the disease of addiction causes families. Shatterproof is focused on one specific, urgent goal: To transform America’s broken addiction treatment system. The organization is working to ensure that every American with a substance use disorder has access to treatment that’s based on proven research. Shatterproof advocates for changes to federal and state policy, payer reform, and provider ratings, and provides public education through family and workplace programs.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.