J.B. Hunt and project44 Collaborate to Deliver Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload Visibility within J.B. Hunt 360

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today it will launch a technology collaboration with project44 (p44). The company will integrate the p44 advanced visibility platform into J.B. Hunt 360 to provide customers with real-time, seamless access to shipment information regardless of carrier, eliminating the need for multiple carrier data integrations.

“ The challenges our customers are facing today require greater visibility into their transportation network,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt. “ By integrating project44 technology within J.B. Hunt 360, customers can view and manage multi-carrier freight from a single platform, helping them streamline operations and meet their supply chain goals.”

J.B. Hunt 360 provides businesses and carriers with the opportunity to engage in a marketplace for freight matching, gain visibility into their operations within the supply chain, and access features that automate day-to-day efforts. The addition of project44’s technology to J.B. Hunt 360 will further the platform’s ability to generate cost savings, increase efficiency, and improve service levels.

project44 is among the world’s leading advanced visibility platforms for shippers and third-party logistics firms. To ensure fast and frictionless onboarding for J.B. Hunt’s growing customer base, project44 has prebuilt connections to thousands of global multimodal carriers and ELD/telematics devices. This one-to-many model delivers access to high-quality data in real time and provides users with deep insights.

The collaboration with project44 is an important move as J.B. Hunt looks to expand the capabilities and service offerings of its technology platform. In August, the company launched a rewards program for third-party carriers and their drivers through Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt, the digital component of J.B. Hunt 360 designed to help carriers save money, spend more time driving, and have an overall better experience. Both are part of the company’s ongoing effort to leverage experience and technology to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.

J.B. Hunt has a continued commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the supply chain’s evolving digital needs. In 2017, the company announced a five-year, $500 million investment dedicated to creating disruptive technology and enhancing operating systems and infrastructure. The investment is advancing J.B. Hunt’s ability to see deeper within the supply chain, add new automation capabilities, and draw top talent in technology, engineering, data science, and logistics.

“ J.B. Hunt continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible within the transportation market by investing in innovative technologies that deliver seamless, digital service on a large scale,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “ Their confidence in project44 demonstrates the importance of connecting, automating, and providing visibility into key transportation processes and further reinforces the tremendous opportunity that exists for organizations that digitally transform and modernize their operations.”

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

About project44:

project44 is among the world’s leading advanced visibility platforms for shippers and third-party logistics firms. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to over 175,000 carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.