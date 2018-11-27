ETS Selects Accenture for Transformation on the Cloud to Help Drive Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETS, the world’s largest private, non-profit educational testing and assessment organization, has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to build, migrate, and manage its cloud environment.

ETS has partnered with Accenture for its journey to cloud in order to address its digital transformation goals of enabling innovation and driving operational improvements. Specifically, the non-profit organization is now aiming to bolster its mission to help advance quality and equity in education by providing fair and valid assessments, research and related services through increasingly innovative solutions and products.

ETS has decided to migrate to Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and entered a multi-year contract with Accenture to provide end-to-end management of its AWS cloud environment. The agreement is to provide ETS with cost optimization and billing management, which is enabled by Accenture’s flagship cloud management service Accenture Prime. ETS will use Accenture to procure cloud capacity, manage its migration to the cloud and support its cloud environment.

“The success of our innovation agenda depends on how fast we can pivot our services to positively impact the future of our products. This is why we have selected Accenture to help us manage and run IT differently in the cloud,” said Becky Pfund, senior vice president and chief information officer at ETS. “Our move to the cloud will help us deliver new possibilities for using technology to achieve better outcomes.”

Michael Liebow, global managing director of the Accenture Cloud Platform, added, “It’s an exciting time for ETS because they can now pivot to new technologies in a more cost-effective manner while we help them reduce their time to market with a new cloud framework. It’s even more rewarding to know that the savings gleaned from our Accenture Cloud Platform will go toward innovative products and services to benefit students, educators and academic institutions worldwide.”

Andrew Ko, global education lead at AWS, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Accenture to help ETS go ‘all in’ on its cloud transformation. This transformation will allow ETS to take advantage of the agility and innovation that the cloud provides while freeing up resources to focus on what matters: the students and educators that rely on ETS services.”

Accenture Prime includes the Accenture Cloud Platform (to govern services across cloud providers), cloud consumption services (to provide a consumption-based model), cloud management services (to deliver end-to-end management), and cloud optimization services (to extract the benefits of cloud over time). Accenture Prime also includes comprehensive cloud security monitoring to help enable near real-time compliance across the cloud estate.

Accenture’s work for ETS is among the hundreds of clients who have migrated to AWS supported by the Accenture AWS Business Group. The AABG combines the resources, technical capability and industry knowledge of Accenture and AWS to help enterprises accelerate business value from cloud adoption and transformation.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.