PowerMarket Selected to Manage Pine Gate Renewables’ Rhode Island Community Solar Portfolio

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerMarket, a leading provider of community solar management and administration software solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pine Gate Renewables – a utility-scale solar developer, owner, and operator – to manage their Rhode Island community solar portfolio. In this engagement, PowerMarket will engage, support, and manage those Rhode Island residents and small businesses that have subscribed to two community solar projects in the Ocean State.

“We did considerable due diligence in the market to see who had the expertise, back of house support, and software to manage our community solar projects,” said Adam Brown, Pine Gate Director of Offtake Strategy. “When you combine PowerMarket’s proven software platform with their level of service, the decision was clear. We look forward to working with PowerMarket as a long-term partner as we grow our community solar portfolio in RI and beyond.”

Pine Gate’s Rhode Island community solar projects will have the capacity to power 300 local homes and businesses and save subscribers over $400,000 over the lifetime of their participation. With overwhelming interest from local participants, these projects are already fully subscribed, but there are future projects in the pipeline.

“We are excited to have Pine Gate on our platform,” said PowerMarket Director of Operations, Jason Kaplan. “We see Rhode Island’s new Community Net Metering Pilot being the catalyst for further community solar in the state, and know Pine Gate is well positioned to capture this growing market.”

Rhode Islanders interested in reducing their electric bills through community solar are welcome to contact Jason Kaplan with PowerMarket at (516) 330-4599 or Adam Brown with Pine Gate at (206) 605-9560.

About PowerMarket

PowerMarket is a leading provider of community solar management and administration software solutions. Serving utilities, developers, and energy retailers, PowerMarket delivers the critical tools to acquire, bill, and support community solar subscribers, and optimize the financial performance of its client’s portfolios. For more information on PowerMarket’s services, visit https://solutions.powermarket.io/.

About Pine Gate Renewables

Pine Gate Renewables is a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar farms based in Charlotte, NC with offices in Asheville, NC and Jacksonville, FL. To learn more about Pine Gate and their mission to Get Solar Done, visit www.pgrenewables.com.