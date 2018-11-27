General Mills to Utilize Eversight’s AI Platform - The Offer Innovation Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eversight, a leader in AI-powered pricing and promotion software, announced today that General Mills is implementing the Eversight Offer Innovation Suite. Eversight’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be utilized by General Mills’ snacks business to enhance the effectiveness of its brands’ promotions.

Eversight has developed a suite of powerful tools that delivers precise promotion guidance to manufacturers, tailored for shoppers and retailers. The Eversight Offer Innovation Suite addresses gaps in the massive consumer packaged goods market by providing cutting-edge technology that enhances promotional effectiveness and drives sales.

“General Mills has set the standard for CPG over the last 150 years. It is a company that has always prioritized innovation and consistently develops concepts and promotions to which consumers respond positively,” said Jamie Rapperport, co-founder and CEO of Eversight. “We are honored to help General Mills make promotions even smarter and more tailored to retailer and consumer needs.”

About Eversight

Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing and respond to market conditions, deliver higher ROI on promotional spend, and enable data-driven collaboration on investments. Eversight is generating 10-25% improvement in sales volume at leading customers such as Coca-Cola, Mars, and Molson Coors. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Chicago and New York.