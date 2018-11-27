Eversight’s Offer Innovation Suite Powers Enhanced Consumer Promotions for Ocean Spray

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eversight, the leader in AI-powered pricing and promotion software, announced today that Ocean Spray, the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category, is implementing the Eversight Offer Innovation Suite. Ocean Spray is using Eversight’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to sense market conditions, develop an optimized promotion portfolio, and track promotion performance and compliance against plans.

“As a farmer-owned cooperative, Ocean Spray is devoted to preserving the family-farming way of life. We deliver 100% of profits from our farmer-owners' fruit back to them,” said Yash Sikand, Ocean Spray Vice President, Insights and Planning. “Our 700 farmer-owners are our motivation—our passion is to create healthy, delicious, innovative products for consumers across the globe. We believe that Eversight will play a pivotal role in helping us with highly effective, meticulously designed, intelligent promotions that benefit consumers, retailers, and our family farms.”

The AI-powered tools in Eversight’s Offer Innovation Suite enable Ocean Spray to develop precise promotions tailored for shoppers and retailers. The Offer Innovation Suite is an industry-leading capability that enables:

Market sensing: analyzes promotion performance and identifies which offers need to be optimized, enabled by third-party data integration and AI

analyzes promotion performance and identifies which offers need to be optimized, enabled by third-party data integration and AI Smart Offer Bank: develops outperforming promotions optimized for customer segments, specific retailers, or markets

develops outperforming promotions optimized for customer segments, specific retailers, or markets Performance tracking: evaluates promotional execution and compliance with guidelines.

“Ocean Spray is a remarkably innovative company that has maintained its core values while growing its business exponentially,” said Jamie Rapperport, co-founder and CEO of Eversight. “Its cranberries are now featured in more than a thousand outstanding products sold worldwide. We are delighted that our AI-powered technology will be used to further enhance Ocean Spray’s promotional design, optimization, and performance and look forward to working with the company to drive efficiency and results.”

About Eversight

Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing and respond to market conditions, deliver higher ROI on promotional spend, and enable data-driven collaboration on investments. Eversight is generating 10-25% improvement in sales volume at leading customers such as Coca-Cola, Mars, and Molson Coors. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Chicago and New York.