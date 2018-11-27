IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement Selected by Novo Nordisk International Operations

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced that Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company with nearly a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has selected IQVIA’s market-leading Orchestrated Customer Engagement platform for deployment across Novo Nordisk International Operations.

IQVIA Technologies’ OCE for next-generation customer engagement seamlessly connects marketing, sales, medical science liaisons, account management and other functions to enhance the customer experience, strengthen relationships and drive performance. IQVIA customers also benefit from more accurate decision-making through predictive analytics, machine learning and optimized performance. OCE is built on best-in-class platforms, including Salesforce.com, MuleSoft, Amazon Web Services, Heroku and Box.

Novo Nordisk plans to switch its existing platforms to OCE in 2019 and beyond for this global rollout, excluding Canada and the U.S., enabling them to streamline processes, further develop customer relationships and better anticipate, and respond to market changes.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps its customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 43,200 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

