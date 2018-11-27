Express Logic Initiates FIPS 140-2 Certification Effort for the X-Ware IoT Platform® Crypto Library

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Express Logic, provider of the comprehensive X-Ware IoT Platform® powered by the industry-leading and widely deployed ThreadX® RTOS, has partnered with one of the world’s leading security labs atsec information security to execute the design and implementation of the X-Ware IoT Platform’s NetX™ Crypto libraries for compliance with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 cryptographic standards. The certification authority for this effort, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), issued the FIPS 140 Publication Series in May 2001 to align the requirements and standards for cryptography modules that include both hardware and software components.

FIPS 140-2 was instituted to protect sensitive or valuable U.S. government data and data from commercial industries (such as financial and health-care institutions) that is collected, stored, shared, and disseminated electronically.

With more than 20 billion devices expected to be on the IoT by 2020, security has become the primary concern of the embedded industry. To address this concern, Express Logic has established itself as the safety and security leader in the embedded IoT space with its industrial-grade approach, including pre-certification to SIL 4 and ASIL D safety standards and EAL4+ security common criteria certification for X-Ware IoT SC, TLS/DTL, and IPsec security protocols and standards. The FIPS 140-2 certification effort represents another significant step forward in focusing directly on IoT security needs of the embedded industry.

Industrial-Grade Performance, Connectivity, and More

The X-Ware IoT Platform is more than just an RTOS with connectivity capabilities. In addition to the ThreadX RTOS and NetX Duo™, the X-Ware IoT Platform includes the safety-certified FileX® embedded FAT-32/exFAT file system, the GUIX™ GUI development and embedded runtime framework, and the USBX™ embedded host/device USB stack. This enables embedded developers to leverage the entire X-Ware IoT Platform solution to solve IoT applications that need to do more than just communicate with other devices and/or networks.

“Security is the major topic in the embedded IoT community today,” said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. “Without security, sensitive data might be compromised, which can lead to costly liability and loss of market share. At the same time, securing the IoT is technically very challenging for embedded developers. Our X-Ware IoT Platform FIPS 140-2 certification effort addresses this challenge by easing the task of securing embedded IoT devices and data, thus improving time-to-market and greatly reducing the risk for device manufacturers.”

About Express Logic and ThreadX

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry’s most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ embedded TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device embedded USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Express Logic products include full source-code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

