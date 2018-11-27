Amgen Selects AWS for the Vast Majority of Its Cloud Infrastructure

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Amgen, one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, is moving the vast majority of its cloud infrastructure to AWS to accelerate innovation, drive cost efficiencies, and unlock new insights from data to help deliver new treatments to patients with serious illnesses. As the company moves more of its technology infrastructure to AWS, it will aim to develop new cloud-based business applications that leverage the breadth and depth of AWS’s services, as well as its unparalleled reliability, agility, and scalability.

Amgen uses AWS’s breadth of functionality, including compute, storage, database, analytics, and machine learning services, to support the development of new applications and to automate processes in the cloud. Amgen has been working with AWS since 2012 to successfully develop several core applications and to support new high-performance computing workloads. For example, Amgen deployed high performance computing platforms at scale on AWS to support Clinical Pharmacology modeling and simulation and to enable scientists in R&D to search, explore, and run advanced analytics. Additionally, Amgen created an Enterprise Data Lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, as well as other technologies to analyze data and optimize drug manufacturing processes. The success of this initiative led Amgen to break ground in other business areas, such as analyzing sales data to better understand how its salesforce is performing in the field and patient population data analytics to shape clinical trial design.

“At Amgen, we hire top technologists who work closely with scientists and other experts to bring new breakthrough medicines to market,” said Mike Zahigian, Chief Information Officer at Amgen. “We see our expanded relationship with AWS as an important enabler to advance our overall Information Systems Strategy. The choice to go in this direction was influenced in no small part by technologists in information systems rapidly adopting AWS technologies over the last few years to accelerate innovation. We see increased use of AWS facilitating our ability to scale our business at a faster pace and deliver innovative applications that contribute to our mission to serve patients.”

“Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies like Amgen are turning to the cloud to better leverage the vast amounts of clinical data available, unlocking deeper insights faster to help medical professionals treat their patients,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “As a market leader, Amgen is rapidly adopting the most advanced AWS services—including our machine learning and analytics technologies—to develop innovative medicines and deliver solutions for grievous illnesses. We look forward to working with Amgen as they expand their use of AWS to evolve their business in the cloud.”

About Amazon Web Services

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 57 Availability Zones (AZs) within 19 geographic regions around the world, spanning the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.