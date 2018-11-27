Attivo Networks Achieves Certified Integration with DXL Through the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in cybersecurity threat detection, today announced that it has achieved technical integration of the ThreatDefend™ Deception and Response platform with McAfee Data Exchange Layer (DXL). Through this partnership, Attivo Networks and McAfee address a rising need to close in-network detection gaps, shorten incident response times, and quickly and easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle. This latest integration complements existing certifications with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator, McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, and McAfee Network Security Platform.

As a member of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance, Attivo Networks plays a critical role in the program’s mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing greater value to joint customers. This also provides organizations with security solutions that protect data and stop threats from device to cloud using an open, proactive, and intelligence-driven approach.

“ The threat landscape is constantly shifting and cyberattackers are becoming increasingly prevalent and sophisticated. With that, it is critical for organizations to be proactive in their approach to cybersecurity,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. “ This partnership provides organizations with the tools to implement a proactive defense, effectively reducing integration complexity, streamlining threat intelligence sharing, accelerating incident response, and strengthening overall defenses against advanced attackers.”

“ After a rigorous certification process, organizations can now share valuable threat intelligence collected by the ThreatDefend platform with other DXL-compliant solutions,” said D.J. Long, vice president of strategic business development at McAfee. “ This facilitates the rapid sharing of critical threat intelligence and shrinks the time to detect, contain, and remediate in-network threats early and accurately. Additionally, threat intelligence sharing can be used to bolster an organization’s overall security infrastructure and help combat modern cyberthreats across all attack surfaces.”

The ThreatDefend platform delivers early and accurate in-network threat detection, and unlike other detection solutions, offers rich threat and adversary intelligence. The platform works by creating decoys that appear as production assets and by creating deceptive credentials on the endpoint designed to redirect attacks into a deception environment. Any engagement with the deception environment will result in a high-fidelity alert and collection of threat intelligence. Through the deception environment’s collection of attack forensics, organizations gain valuable insight into attacker intent and threat intelligence required for blocking attacks, threat hunting, and returning adversary mitigation.

When combined with McAfee DXL, an open software development kit that dramatically reduces integration complexity and facilitates information sharing, organizations benefit from the ability to quickly and easily share intelligence across more than 100 security integrations in the DXL ecosystem. As a result, any DXL partner solution can take advantage of the deception technology detections, forensic information, network visibility, and threat intelligence IOCs that the ThreatDefend platform delivers.

