Regatta Solutions Premier Thermax Distributor Announces Chilling Solution Sale at a California Grow House Facility

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regatta Solutions, an energy solutions provider, receives an order for a Thermax 500 TR Chiller.

Regatta Solution recently received an order for a 500 TR Thermax Multi-Energy driven chiller from a premier grow house facility in California. The equipment is capable of delivering chilled and hot water for cooling & heating applications.

“This sale demonstrates the strategic value of engaging Regatta to develop a cost effective approach to the cooling demands of a Grow House,” said Jeff Noble, VP of Sales, for Regatta Solutions. “A single chiller will be driven by the engine exhaust gases and jacket water heat as thermal heat recovery providing the co-generation efficiency of @80%. These chillers will have natural gas as backup firing in the event the cooling demand rises more than thermal heat recovery. By going the way of using an absorption chiller, the client is able to save on its electrical power consumption by 90%, which is @2 million units per annum which is used for air-conditioning application, thereby less dependent on grid power and shaving peak demand charges.”

This chiller has the capability to provide simultaneous chilled and hot water for the HVAC requirements of grow house cultivation.

“We are ecstatic with the continued success and partnership with Thermax. This project will be a cornerstone to demonstrating the efficiencies that Thermax can bring a grow house,” said Vijay Sharma, GM - Engineering Sales & Services – Cooling & Heating, Regatta Solutions.

About Thermax

Thermax is an engineering company providing sustainable solutions in energy and environment. The company’s vision for the future is firmly anchored in the belief that to stay competitive, companies need to adopt sustainable development practices. The systems, products and services developed by Thermax help industry achieve better resource productivity and improve bottom lines, while maintaining a cleaner environment. Even as we convert costs to profits, we help to protect the environment in our own limited ways. A win-win for industry and the society at large.

Thermax’s business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects. Systems to match wide-spectrum fuels operating on a wide range of fuels, including biomass and waste from industrial processes.

Thermax heating systems help customers achieve higher levels of energy efficiency. Its eco-friendly vapor absorption chillers work on heat from any source and replace power guzzling cooling equipment. Thermax also integrates its expertise in diverse areas to create combined heating, power and cooling solutions.

The Thermax presence: Thermax’s solutions reach clients in 86 countries across Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, Europe, CIS countries, USA and South America. Its business operations are supported by 27 international offices, sales and service teams, a network of Thermax Channel Associates, a robust and innovative R&D setup, and 14 world-class facilities – eight of which are in India, two in Denmark, one each in Indonesia, Poland, China and Germany – that manufacture to stringent international codes.

About Regatta Solutions

Founded in 2009, Regatta Solutions is a full-service energy solutions provider. Regatta Solutions provides cost-effective, environmentally friendly energy solutions for prime power, secure power, peak shaving and stand-by energy requirements. Technology and project experience include: Combined Heat & Power, Solar PV, Energy Storage, Advanced Chilling Solutions & Building Management Control Systems. Superb after-market service is also available, providing clients with high availability, asset investment protection and central plant facility maintenance. Using its combined experience in energy supply and demand management, Regatta works with its clients to develop microgrid solutions that create grid independence with high resiliency. Markets served include oil and gas, data centers, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage production, property management, landfills, digesters, waste water treatment, and utilities. Regatta’s mission is to deliver smart energy solutions that enable success for a cleaner tomorrow by optimizing technology investments, mitigate operation risk, and position its clients for growth. For more information about Regatta, visit its websites at http://regattasp.com/, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.