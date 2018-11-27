Provident Bank Chooses Gro Solutions to Boost Mobile-First User-Experience and Drive Account Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gro Solutions, a leading provider of digital growth solutions for banks and credit unions, announced Jersey City, N.J.-based Provident Bank ($9.71 billion in assets) has selected Gro’s Digital Sales and Marketing Platform to drive its digital account openings and provide a fast, intuitive mobile experience for its customers.

Provident Bank found Gro’s flexible digital solutions and mobile-first sensibility in design best suited to provide its customers with a quick and user-friendly experience every time no matter their need, and regardless of device or location.

“Catering to our growing number of mobile banking customers is critical,” said John Kamin, EVP and Chief Information Officer for Provident Bank. “Gro’s flexible, mobile-first design will allow us to provide a simple and robust mobile banking experience to both current and potential customers, reducing abandonment and increasing new account openings.”

“Today, more and more customers are turning to mobile banking, and they expect that experience to be quick and convenient,” said David Eads, CEO of Gro Solutions. “We are excited to help Provident Bank meet these demands and deliver powerful digital banking experiences for their customers across all devices.”

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.71 billion as of September 30, 2018. With $6.72 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About Gro Solutions

Founded in 2015, Gro Solutions provides a digital sales platform to drive acquisition growth for banks and credit unions, across all channels of their business. The Gro Digital Sales Platform features innovative and intuitive software solutions designed to optimize both the financial institution and end user experience for digital sales tasks, such as account opening and loan origination. For more information, visit www.grobanking.com, or follow us on Twitter, @GroBanking.