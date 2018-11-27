First of 55,000 Current by GE Streetlights Installed in Innovative Regional Program Spanning 11 Southern California Cities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Murrieta, California earlier this month became the first of 11 Riverside County cities to obtain ownership of thousands of streetlights that will be retrofit with LED fixtures to minimize light pollution, enhance public safety and save approximately $60 million in reduced energy and maintenance costs over a 20-year period. The Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) is working on behalf of the 11 local jurisdictions to facilitate the purchase of streetlights from Southern California Edison (SCE) and retrofit them with 55,000 Current, powered by GE (NYSE: GE) fixtures.

WRCOG solicited public input on which LED lights were best-suited for the region by creating a demonstration area in the City of Hemet. Guided tours with elected officials, public safety personnel and local residents featured QR codes on demonstration light poles that revealed survey questions about 12 potential vendor solutions. Based on regional assessment and expert recommendations, Current by GE’s Evolve* lights, which feature reflective technology that minimizes glare, were selected for the project.

According to Tyler Masters, WRCOG Program Manager, the Current by GE retrofit will offset the equivalent energy use of 2,000 homes each year. “We’re pleased to have found a solution that makes economic sense while balancing the public safety needs and the reduction of artificial night sky brightness.”

Astronomers and scientists from the nearby, world-renowned Palomar Observatory participated in the Hemet demonstration area and were also consulted on artificial night sky brightness. The observatory collects and analyzes data for scientists globally and is home to the Hale 200-inch telescope, one of the largest in the world. Palomar officials applauded the WRCOG streetlight solution for serving public safety and environmental sustainability objectives while reducing sky brightness for astronomy research.

“The community involvement and rigor of this project is really a model for cities and towns nationwide,” said RJ Darling, General Manager of Roadway Solutions for Current by GE. “WRCOG showcases the strength of communities working together to benefit both the short and long-term interests of citizens.”

In addition to Murrieta, the Cities of Lake Elsinore, Eastvale, Hemet, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Perris, San Jacinto, Temecula, and Wildomar, and the Jurupa Community Services District are participating in the program. All installations are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Editor’s Notes on Streetlight Jurisdictional Locations and Annual Savings:

Jurisdiction Streetlight Count Annual Savings Eastvale 4,039 $330,000 Jurupa Community Services District 1,895 $142,000 Hemet 6,517 $251,000 Lake Elsinore 3,486 $280,000 Menifee 6,310 $569,000 Moreno Valley 11,145 $859,000 Murrieta 6,424 $130,000 Perris 4,396 $371,000 San Jacinto 1,810 $149,000 Temecula 7,354 $689,000 Wildomar 1,408 $131,000

About Current, powered by GE

Current is the digital engine for intelligent environments. A first-of-its-kind startup within the walls of GE (NYSE: GE), Current blends advanced LED technology with networked sensors and software to make commercial buildings, retail stores, industrial facilities and cities more energy efficient and productive. Backed by a broad ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments. www.currentbyge.com

About WRCOG

WRCOG is a joint powers authority, consisting of the County of Riverside, 18 cities, two regional water districts, the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. Its actions and activities are guided by its members. Recognizing that issues related to growth are not constrained by city or county boundaries, WRCOG focuses on a number of regional matters important to the future of Western Riverside County. By working together through its committee structure and utilizing existing resources, WRCOG is cost-effective by reducing duplication of effort and sharing information, enabling strong advocacy and strengthening Western Riverside County’s standing in southern California and the state. WRCOG’s program areas are varied and range from transportation to air quality, solid waste, environment, energy, economy, sustainability, and growth. For more information about WRCOG please visit http://www.wrcog.us/.

*Trademark and/or service mark of General Electric Company