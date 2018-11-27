Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Bell County, Texas, for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager™ solution. All courts in Bell County will use the solution to build workflow, automate processes, and support pre-trial office procedures.

Bell County’s previous case management solution had been in place for more than 25 years but was not able to keep up with the evolving needs of the county’s staff or its constituents. After an extensive evaluation of multiple vendors and meetings with several neighboring clients, Bell County ultimately selected Tyler to provide its Odyssey solution.

“We are impressed by Tyler’s product innovation with court case management and the number of positive client references we received during our evaluation process,” said Adam Ward, director of Technology Services, Bell County. “Bell County not only has one of the best pretrial service departments in the country, but also operates a number of courts with different goals. We needed a flexible case management solution that would improve processes and automate workflows for all of them. We’re pleased with our decision to select Odyssey, and we look forward to creating efficiencies for our staff across all of our court levels.”

Bell County will use Odyssey Case Manager in all county-level courts – including civil, criminal, juvenile, probate, mental health, and other specialty courts – as well as district courts, which see civil, criminal, and family cases. Additionally, Odyssey Case Manager will serve the county and district clerks’ offices, all six Justice of the Peace offices, adult probation office, county court coordinators’ office, pretrial services, and provide financial data to and interface with the county auditor and county treasurer.

Odyssey will enable better management of court schedules and court dockets, automate court notices, make more information available on pretrial release, and allow for staff to analyze case data trends. In addition, Bell County staff expect that using Odyssey will decrease the amount of paper used, improve workflow, eliminate duplicate data entry, and provide for better scheduling.

“Bell County has been at the forefront of technology for many years, especially with their pretrial services, and continuously proves to be an innovative county,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re looking forward to working with them to implement Odyssey Case Manager for all of their county courts, saving their staff time and resources so they can provide the best services to their community.”

Bell County, home to the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, is the 16th largest county in Texas. With the Bell County agreement, 19 of the 20 largest Texas counties will use Odyssey. Across the country, Odyssey is used by more than 1,000 counties, serving over 40 percent of the population of the U.S.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

