The Standard and Portland State University Announce The Standard PSU Professorship in Analytics

Amaradri Mukherjee, assistant professor of Marketing at Portland State University, has been selected to receive The Standard PSU Professorship in Analytics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Amaradri Mukherjee, assistant professor of Marketing at Portland State University, has been selected to receive The Standard PSU Professorship in Analytics. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) and Portland State University School of Business announced that Amaradri Mukherjee, assistant professor of Marketing, has been selected to receive The Standard PSU Professorship in Analytics.

The new Professorship in Analytics, funded by The Standard over the next five years, supports applied research, convening and community-building, disseminating knowledge and translating knowledge into practice.

Support from The Standard will provide Professor Mukherjee with funding for professional development opportunities that deepen his expertise and helps PSU attract and retain world class faculty.

“This professorship is an exciting evolution of The Standard’s longstanding partnership with PSU and The School of Business,” said Greg Ness, chairman, president and CEO of The Standard. “It's a relationship built on shared values, a vested interest in Portland's economic vitality and PSU’s long-term success.”

The Standard will have access to Professor Mukherjee and other faculty at The School of Business. One area of initial collaboration will be research — faculty and graduate students at PSU will conduct expert peer-reviewed research projects, studying real-world challenges and opportunities The Standard faces in the market place. The research will help create predictive and prescriptive models using consumer analytics to inform future business decisions and strategies at The Standard.

“I am delighted to announce the creation of a new Professorship in Analytics and the appointment of Amaradri Mukherjee to hold this position,” says Cliff Allen, dean of The PSU School of Business. “Through the very generous support of The Standard, we will deepen an already strong relationship and help one of Oregon’s great companies use business analytics and intelligence to enhance the customer experience.”

Professor Mukherjee joined the School of Business at PSU in the fall of 2017. Prior to entering the business program, he worked for two years as a research assistant in the Computational Imaging Lab at the University of Memphis, which was funded by the National Science Foundation. His professional research is focused on marketing and pricing analytics.

Professorships are designed to recruit and retain world-class faculty to Portland State University, thus attracting exceptional students, empowering the university’s research, and serving the surrounding community.

The Standard's investment in The School of Business includes leaders and managers who have served as mentors to students and judges for business plan competitions as well as guest lecturers in classes employed graduates and served in different advisory board capacities. Most recently, The Standard invested $250,000 in the renovation and the expansion of the new School of Business building — the Karl Miller Center. The new building has 21 classrooms — including one named for The Standard — and 10 project or meeting spaces.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.